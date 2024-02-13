Dumped before Valentine’s? P.F. Chang's wants to ease the pain with free DUMPlings

The chain is only extending the free offer to those who can prove they were recently dumped. (Cue tears now.)

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 4:38 pm

click to enlarge Asian fusion chain P.F. Chang’s is offering free dumplings stuffed with shrimp or pork — to those lonely hearts who qualify, of course. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Asian fusion chain P.F. Chang’s is offering free dumplings stuffed with shrimp or pork — to those lonely hearts who qualify, of course.
Love lost, dumplings found.

At least that’s the mantra P.F. Chang’s is touting this Valentine’s Week.

The Asian fusion chain unveiled a February promotion for the broken-hearted in the form of a free order of shrimp or pork dumplings for those who can prove they’ve been recently dumped.

Citing statistics from dating app Bumble, P.F. Chang’s noted in a press release that 19% of people have experienced a breakup around Valentine’s Day. Those newly single can text (855) 697-6181 with CHANGSDUMPLINGS and their breakup story or screenshot of a breakup text to receive instructions for getting their free DUMPlings — see what they did there? — at a restaurant or via delivery.
“At P.F. Chang's, we believe in embracing every chapter of our guests' lives, even the ones marked by heartbreak,” Director of Brand Marketing Elisa Cordova said in a statement. “Our DUMPlings program is more than just a promotion; it’s a testament to our commitment to surprising and delighting our guests who aren’t feeling the love this season … breakups may suck, but at least our dumplings don’t.”

The offer is available throughout the month of February. As with many free offers, there’s a bit of fine print: patrons must make a purchase of a $1 or more to be eligible to receive the free eats.

San Antonio is home to two P.F. Chang’s locations: one in Alamo Quarry Market and another at The Shops at La Cantera.

