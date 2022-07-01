Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s food and tequila truck rolls into San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Mana Mobile Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile food and tequila truck will roll into San Antonio this holiday weekend.



Friday, July 1, noon-2 p.m.



The Mana Mobile will be serve complimentary French toast sticks, tacos and the People’s Margaritas at 434 S Alamo St.



Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.



The Mana Mobile will dole out complimentary tacos, French toast sticks and the People’s Margaritas at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.



Sunday, July 3 , 11 a.m.-1 p.m.



Hospital employees and staff are invited to stop by the Mana Mobile for complimentary French toast sticks at 7400 Barlite Blvd.



Monday, July 4, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.



The Mana Mobile will serve up complimentary French toast sticks and tacos. 1103 Cincinnati Ave.



This weekend, San Antonio fans of actor Dwayne Johnson will get a chance to smell what "The Rock" is cookin’. The action-movie icon's Mana Mobile food and tequila truck will post up at a variety of Alamo City locations through the long weekend.San Antonio is just one stop on the Mana Mobile’s tour across the U.S., intended to show show off Johnson’s Teremana Tequila — where possible, of course — along with dishes inspired by the former wrestler's favorite cheat meals, according to a press release.Folks looking to get a taste of the truck’s “People’s Margaritas,” made with Johnson's celebrity-brand tequila can do so at the following events:Representatives for the food truck didn't confirm whether Johnson will be present at any of the San Antonio events.