Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s food and tequila truck rolls into San Antonio this weekend

San Antonio is just one stop on the Mana Mobile’s tour across the U.S., intended to show show off Johnson’s Teremana Tequila — where possible, of course — along with dishes inspired by the former wrestler's favorite cheat meals, according to a press release.
Hemisfair Park
- Friday, July 1, noon-2 p.m.
- The Mana Mobile will be serve complimentary French toast sticks, tacos and the People’s Margaritas at 434 S Alamo St.
Mission Marquee Plaza Farmers Market
- Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Mana Mobile will dole out complimentary tacos, French toast sticks and the People’s Margaritas at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
Texas Vista Medical Center
- Sunday, July 3 , 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Hospital employees and staff are invited to stop by the Mana Mobile for complimentary French toast sticks at 7400 Barlite Blvd.
Woodlawn Park
- Monday, July 4, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
- The Mana Mobile will serve up complimentary French toast sticks and tacos. 1103 Cincinnati Ave.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.