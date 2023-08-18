LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Earl Abel's, Chick-fil-A: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Yelp's ranking of Curry Boys as one of Texas' best places to eat also drew in plenty of readers.

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 3:40 pm

click to enlarge Earl Abel’s moved into its Pearl-area storefront in 2017. - Facebook / Earl Abel's
Facebook / Earl Abel's
Earl Abel’s moved into its Pearl-area storefront in 2017.
This week’s most-read Current food news touched all segments of the industry, from closures to accolades to limited-time menu items. Let’s jump in.

This week’s round up was dominated by the announcement that longtime comfort food spot Earl Abel’s plans to close its doors after some 70 years in business. Closely following was news of free morning eats from Chick-fil-A, and the closure of locally owned craft beer franchise Big Hops’ flagship location.

Folks also wanted details on Curry Boys BBQ and other San Antonio eateries landing on Yelp's latest ranking of Texans' favorite places to eat and on  Taco Bell’s — ahem —unique interpretation of birria and quesatacos.

Read on for more.

Owners of San Antonio restaurant Cuba 1918 say staffers face racial harassment

By Brandon Rodriguez

Cuba 1918 sits in Southwest San Antonio's Quintana neighborhood, a predominantly Latino community.

Yelp users rank San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ as Texas' fourth-best place to eat

By Nina Rangel

Curry Boys BBQ is located at 536 E. Courtland Place.

We tried Taco Bell's new birria-inspired Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco so you don't have to

By Nina Rangel

Taco Bell's new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is purportedly inspired by birria, but no stew was to be found — only nacho cheese and "savory red sauce."

Longtime San Antonio comfort-food spot Earl Abel’s closing Broadway location

By Nina Rangel

Earl Abel’s moved into its Pearl-area storefront in 2017.

