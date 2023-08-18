Earl Abel's, Chick-fil-A: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Earl Abel's Earl Abel’s moved into its Pearl-area storefront in 2017.

This week’s most-readfood news touched all segments of the industry, from closures to accolades to limited-time menu items. Let’s jump in.This week’s round up was dominated by the announcement that longtime comfort food spot Earl Abel’s plans to close its doors after some 70 years in business. Closely following was news of free morning eats from Chick-fil-A, and the closure of locally owned craft beer franchise Big Hops’ flagship location.Folks also wanted details on Curry Boys BBQ and other San Antonio eateries landing on Yelp's latest ranking of Texans' favorite places to eat and on Taco Bell’s ——unique interpretation of birria and quesatacos.Read on for more.