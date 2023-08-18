Earl Abel's, Chick-fil-A: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week’s round up was dominated by the announcement that longtime comfort food spot Earl Abel’s plans to close its doors after some 70 years in business. Closely following was news of free morning eats from Chick-fil-A, and the closure of locally owned craft beer franchise Big Hops’ flagship location.
Folks also wanted details on Curry Boys BBQ and other San Antonio eateries landing on Yelp's latest ranking of Texans' favorite places to eat and on Taco Bell’s — ahem —unique interpretation of birria and quesatacos.
Read on for more.
- Longtime San Antonio comfort-food spot Earl Abel’s closing Broadway locationSan Antonio
- Chick-fil-A stores giving away free spicy chicken biscuits
- San Antonio craft-beer haven Big Hops closing flagship taproom on Huebner
- Yelp users rank San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ as Texas' fourth-best place to eat
- We tried Taco Bell's new birria-inspired Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco so you don't have to
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed