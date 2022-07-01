East San Antonio burger joint Mark’s Outing reviving competitive eating series

click to enlarge
Instagram / marksouting
Local burger joint Mark's Outing is bringing back its Food Fight Fridays.
East Side restaurant Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — is reviving its Food Fight Friday competitive eating series, which will include a $1,000 grand prize.
As part of the relaunched contest, the burger haven will hold a total of eight qualifying rounds on select Fridays of each month, each featuring up to 12 contestants. Competitors in each round are challenged to finish five of its original cheeseburgers in as many minutes.
As part of its contest, winners from each round will compete in the finals at Mark's All-American Burger Fest on Saturday, October 15 for a chance to win a grand prize of $1,000.
Mark's, located at 1624 E. Commerce St., launched Food Fight Fridays last year
, getting in on the post-pandemic food event action in a big way. However, it put the throw downs on hiatus until relaunching this month.
The first
round took place Friday, June 3, making local Anthony Rosales the first person to qualify for the finale. Future Food Fight Fridays will take place July 1 and 22, August 5 and 19 and September 2 and 23. All will get underway at 6 p.m.
The fine print? Interested competitors must pre-register
at least 24 hours before each round and must be 18 years of age or older. There's also a $15 entry fee online or in person, and competitor tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis.
And for those who worry about such things, Mark's also requires contestants to fill out liability waiver. Turns out there can
be too much of a good thing.
