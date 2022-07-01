East San Antonio burger joint Mark’s Outing reviving competitive eating series

click to enlarge Instagram / marksouting Local burger joint Mark's Outing is bringing back its Food Fight Fridays.

The first

Friday, June 3, making local Anthony Rosales the first person to qualify for the finale.

Future Food Fight Fridays will take place July 1 and 22, August 5 and 19 and September 2 and 23. All will get underway at 6 p.m.