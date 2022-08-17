East Side staple Tucker’s Kozy Korner debuts new food menu, launches weekend brunch pop-ups

click to enlarge @txtroublemaker for Tucker's Kozy Korner The new menu will feature Vietnamese pho.

click to enlarge @txtroublemaker for Tucker's Kozy Korner The new menu will feature Texas barbecue.

East Side institution Tucker’s Kozy Korner has unveiled a revamped food menu, featuring an eclectic mix of dishes including Vietnamese pho, barbecue plates and Southern comfort food.The completely reworked menu will feature dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering eats from local chefs Jenny Nguyen and Charles Daniels, according to details supplied by the lounge's owners. Nguyen hails from Vietnam, drawing inspiration from her childhood while adding Texas twist. Her soups will include include brisket, chicken and ribs prepared by chef Daniels' Daniels Family Barbecue.Daniels, who's served up pit barbecue and soulful dishes out of his East Side kitchen since the late 1980s, developed Tucker’s Kozy Korner’s new menu to include breakfast tacos in the morning and traditional barbecue plates for lunch. Side options include coleslaw, potato salad, borracho beans, green beans and cornbread.While barbecue and pho will be the stars at lunch, dinner will take a turn into Southern comfort food territory, courtesy of organic, gluten-free eatery Sweet Yams, according to Tucker's owners. The collaborative menu will include entree options such as fried chicken served with sides including garlic mashed potatoes, organic steamed vegetables and red beans.Tucker's, 1338 E. Houston St., also will hold weekend brunch pop-ups with local chefs, though it hasn't yet finalized a schedule. Once introduced, weekend brunch pop-ups will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m., but a word to the wise: if there isn't a pop-up scheduled, food won't be available, so plan accordingly.Tucker’s will serve breakfast 7-10:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. and dinner 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The establishment's bar will operate 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 7 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.