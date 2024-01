click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Maps El Ojo is located at 3000 N. St. Mary's St.

This week's most-readfood news toggled between openings and closures — but what else is new? From beer joints to burger stands, the Alamo City is slated to see several new options in the coming weeks, while a nightclub and short-lived steakhouse are among this week's high-profile closures.Read on for more.