El Paso transplant Coffee House of Hel serving up java with a side of horror in San Antonio

The spooky shop sells coffee drinks, teas, milkshakes and energy boosters — many of which are named for famous horror villains.

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 1:55 pm

Coffee House of Hel is now open on Huebner Road. - Facebook / Coffee House of Hel
Facebook / Coffee House of Hel
Coffee House of Hel is now open on Huebner Road.
San Antonians with an affinity for horror flicks and gourmet drips can now find both at Coffee House of Hel, an El Paso transplant now serving on the city’s Northwest Side, MySA reports.

Scary characters greet customers at Coffee House of Hel. - Facebook / Coffee House of Hel
Facebook / Coffee House of Hel
Scary characters greet customers at Coffee House of Hel.
Husband and wife duo Helen and Robert Hinojos moved to San Antonio from El Paso earlier this spring to be closer to family, they told the news site. The couple decided to bring along their horror-themed coffee house as well, serving up caffeinated java drinks, teas, milkshakes and more in a little shop of scares at 9386 Huebner Road.

Coffee House of Hel's online menu is awash with drinks named for famous horror film villains, including Pennywise, Frankenstein and Killer Clowns — all of whom have a frappe named after them. Scary names also grace its assortment of muffins and cookies.

Coffee House of Hel is open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Popular downtown San Antonio watering hole The Local Bar closes after 10 years

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's The Local Bar was opened to serve local customers, including downtown service-industry workers.

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13

By Nina Rangel

The iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile travels the country promoting Mayer's franks.

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana gets in on the Hatch chile craze with new menu items

By Nina Rangel

Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch Chile heat.

CommonWealth Coffeehouse closes Hemisfair location for remodeling Aug. 8-12

By Nina Rangel

CommonWealth Coffeehouse will close its Hemisfair location from August 8-12.

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

