El Paso transplant Coffee House of Hel serving up java with a side of horror in San Antonio

Facebook / Coffee House of Hel
Coffee House of Hel is now open on Huebner Road.
San Antonians with an affinity for horror flicks and gourmet drips can now find both at Coffee House of Hel, an El Paso transplant now serving on the city’s Northwest Side, MySA reports
.
Facebook / Coffee House of Hel
Scary characters greet customers at Coffee House of Hel.
Husband and wife duo Helen and Robert Hinojos moved to San Antonio from El Paso earlier this spring to be closer to family, they told the news site. The couple decided to bring along their horror-themed coffee house as well, serving up caffeinated java drinks, teas, milkshakes and more in a little shop of scares at 9386 Huebner Road.
Coffee House of Hel's online menu
is awash with drinks named for famous horror film villains, including Pennywise, Frankenstein and Killer Clowns — all of whom have a frappe named after them. Scary names also grace its assortment of muffins and cookies.
Coffee House of Hel is open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.