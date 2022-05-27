Elsewhere Garden Bar, Alamo BBQ Co.: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

But — as is often the case with something gained — we also learned that the local food community is losing a few longtime faves. Alamo BBQ Co. and Playland Pizza both announced permanent closure dates this week.
Read on for more.
- Downtown's Elsewhere Garden Bar buys 6 acres in Northeast San Antonio for second location
- San Antonio chef Jason Dady will permanently close his Alamo BBQ Co. at end of month
- New nightspot The Lucky Duck to open near downtown San Antonio May 24
- Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will open its first San Antonio location May 25
- Downtown San Antonio pizza joint Playland will permanently close at end of June