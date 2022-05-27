Elsewhere Garden Bar, Alamo BBQ Co.: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / blueprintrentstr Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen has acquired six acres for a 2023 expansion.

Judging by the's most-read food stories this week, locals are gearing up for summer by checking out the slew of new spots heading our way. From a two-story bar near downtown to a frozen custard shop, the Alamo City gained a few new spots this week at which to gather and indulge.But — as is often the case with something gained — we also learned that the local food community is losing a few longtime faves. Alamo BBQ Co. and Playland Pizza both announced permanent closure dates this week.Read on for more.