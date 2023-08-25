LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Espuelas — The Bar at The Bridge, Austin tacos: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Plans for a new location of Thai spot Sukhothai and Taco Cabana's 45th birthday also made top Current food news.

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 12:31 pm

click to enlarge Espuelas — The Bar at The Bridge sits below the western entrance to the Hays Street Bridge. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Espuelas — The Bar at The Bridge sits below the western entrance to the Hays Street Bridge.
This week's most-read Current food news was dominated by the closure of the swanky bar at the base of the Hays Street Bridge and Austin's ranking as a top taco city — even over SA. Cough — bullshit — cough.

Anyway, more top stories included plans for a new location of Thai spot Sukhothai, Taco Cabana's 45th birthday and the closure of self-serve taproom The Dooryard.

Read on for more.
