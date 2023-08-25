Espuelas — The Bar at The Bridge, Austin tacos: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez Espuelas — The Bar at The Bridge sits below the western entrance to the Hays Street Bridge.

This week's most-readfood news was dominated by the closure of the swanky bar at the base of the Hays Street Bridge and Austin's ranking as a top taco city — even over SA.— bullshit —, more top stories included plans for a new location of Thai spot Sukhothai, Taco Cabana's 45th birthday and the closure of self-serve taproom The Dooryard.Read on for more.