Family behind San Antonio's La Tuna Grill to open new venture in former Eastside Kitchenette

Eastside Kitchenette closed down in early 2020.
The owners of Southtown's La Tuna Grill this summer will open a new venture, The Ridge at the Hill, in the fast-growing Government Hill neighborhood, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Located at 2119 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, The Ridge will be a new chapter for the Dortman family, who has been the force behind La Tuna Grill for almost 20 years. The family won't be extending its lease at La Tuna at year’s end, so the Blue Star-area grill will have new operators at the start of 2024, according to SABJ.
The Ridge will take over the space that formerly housed shuttered sports bar 88 Cerveceria
and Eastside Kitchenette, which shut down
in early 2020. The family plans for the new restaurant to be serving by late July or early August, they told the Business Journal
.
Government Hill has experienced a culinary boom over the past two years. The Ridge will join other area drinking and dining spots including Elotitos Corn Bar
, Snake Hill Social Club
, Folklores Coffee House
and Breakaway Brewing Co
.
The Dortmans’ new restaurant will keep the menu staples from La Tuna Grill, they told SABJ
. However, they added that the new space's larger kitchen will allow them to step up the offerings to include steaks and possibly pizza.
The new location will also have a full bar, which was unavailable at La Tuna Grill, according to the publication.
