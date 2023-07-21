Fancy fine-dining chain Brenner's Steakhouse opens new location on San Antonio River Walk

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Brenner's Steakhouse Brenner's Steakhouse has opened in San Antonio.

Houston-based Brenner's Steakhouse has injected its upscale ambiance to the San Antonio River Walk, taking over a three-story footprint near the corner of Losoya and E. Crockett Streets.The new eatery offers seating inside a main dining room as well as in mezzanine, bar and patio areas, where staff serves up USDA Prime Steaks, fresh fish and wild game selections. Each Brenner’s location — there are three en toto, including two in Houston — offers an expansive wine list with over 300 selections and a craft cocktail list.“We are thrilled to introduce San Antonio to this elevated dining experience,” Brenner’s Senior Vice President and COO Scott Marshall said in a release. “Our goal was to find the perfect market to expand our Brenner’s concept and the River Walk is the ideal location for our San Antonio debut. The River Walk attracts millions of visitors from around the globe and we are excited to become part of this community.”Brenner's new San Antonio space was previously occupied by Austin-based Gourdough's, until it closed “temporarily” in March of 2020 at the outset of the pandemic. The doughnut chain's Alamo City location filed for bankruptcy protection two months later.Brenner’s on the River Walk is located at 215 Losoya Street. The bar opens at 3 p.m., and dinner service begins at 4 p.m.