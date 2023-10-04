BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Fans of long-gone San Antonio dance hall get one last dance to reminisce

A parking lot party at the site of the former Midnight Rodeo will allow former patrons to gather, share stories and line dance.

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 3:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Midnight Rodeo closed permanently in 2019. - Facebook / Midnight Rodeo San Antonio (Official)
Facebook / Midnight Rodeo San Antonio (Official)
Midnight Rodeo closed permanently in 2019.
Fans can send off long-gone country dance hall Midnight Rodeo with one last dance this Sunday at a parking lot party hosted by veteran DJ Peter "Pistol Pete" Anderberg.

Midnight Rodeo, which billed itself as “an acre of dancin’ and glancin’” closed permanently in 2019, shortly after its owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. While there were whispers about reviving the space, a 2022 fire destroyed the 25,000-square-foot Northeast San Antonio building, dashing any lingering hopes of a Midnight Rodeo 2.0.

Anderberg has hosted several parking lot parties at the grounds of the hallowed dance hall since 2022, offering former patrons a chance to gather, share stories and line dance. In a Facebook post, he said the latest such event — which will run noon until 4 p.m. — will be the last.

“The final Midnight Rodeo Parking Lot Party is next Sunday, October 8th,” the post read. “No cover at the door ... because there is no door. Just the concrete that was under our feet. It’s the last tribute to say goodbye to the hallowed hall.”


The post reminds revelers that the parking lot has no restroom facilities or trash collection. That means those who bring food and drink should be prepared to carry away their trash. Local watering holes Slackers and The Hangar are in the immediate vicinity and will be open, according to the announcement.

The property at 12260 Nacogdoches was the home of Midnight Rodeo since October 1982. The mega-sized country music venue was known for its bevy of regular boot-scooters who occupied a racetrack-style dance floor.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Oscar de la Tienda closes doors, blames construction woes

By Brandon Rodriguez

Oscar de la Tienda faced financial woes due to road construction, its owner said.

San Antonio's High Street Wine reopens after months-long renovation

By Nina Rangel

High Street Wine Co. is located at 302 Pearl Parkway, Unit 104.

San Antonio residents scorn Yelp for snubbing city on taco-related lists

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio, which according to some sources is the home of the breakfast taco (pictured above) did rank among Yelp's 15 best taco cities in the nation.

San Antonio Government Hill eatery The Ridge at the Hill sets Oct. 14 grand opening

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio Government Hill eatery The Ridge at the Hill sets Oct. 14 grand opening

Also in Food & Drink

Sudsy Strategy: Make your tasting plan now to get the most from the San Antonio Beer Festival

By Travis E. Poling

The fest is too big to try everything, so it's better to strategize.

Tokyo Cowboy's food satisfies with pan-Asian flavors, even if its name is a little misleading

By Ron Bechtol

Tokyo Cowboy's minimally described Crispy Pork Chop isn't called tonkatsu, as it would be on Japanese restaurant menus.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us