Fans of long-gone San Antonio dance hall get one last dance to reminisce

Midnight Rodeo closed permanently in 2019.
Fans can send off long-gone country dance hall Midnight Rodeo with one last dance this Sunday at a parking lot party hosted by veteran DJ Peter "Pistol Pete" Anderberg.
, shortly after its owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. While there were whispers about reviving the space, a 2022 fire destroyed
, shortly after its owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. While there were whispers about reviving the space, a 2022 fire destroyed
the 25,000-square-foot Northeast San Antonio building, dashing any lingering hopes of a Midnight Rodeo 2.0.
Anderberg has hosted several parking lot parties at the grounds of the hallowed dance hall since 2022, offering former patrons a chance to gather, share stories and line dance. In a Facebook post, he said the latest such event — which will run noon until 4 p.m. — will be the last.
“The final Midnight Rodeo Parking Lot Party is next Sunday, October 8th,” the post read. “No cover at the door ... because there is no door. Just the concrete that was under our feet. It’s the last tribute to say goodbye to the hallowed hall.”
The post reminds revelers that the parking lot has no restroom facilities or trash collection. That means those who bring food and drink should be prepared to carry away their trash. Local watering holes Slackers and The Hangar are in the immediate vicinity and will be open, according to the announcement.
The property at 12260 Nacogdoches was the home of Midnight Rodeo since October 1982. The mega-sized country music venue was known for its bevy of regular boot-scooters who occupied a racetrack-style dance floor.
