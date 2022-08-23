Far Northwest San Antonio gaining a new Fish City Grill later this month

Instagram / fishcitygrill
Fish City Grill will open its third Alamo City location next week.
San Antonio will soon be home to a third Fish City Grill location, this one at The Rim retail center, MySA reports
.
The North Texas-based seafood chain's newest SA store, 5311 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 124, will open Monday, Aug. 29, a company spokesperson told the news site.
Fish City's existing San Antonio stores, located at the Northwoods and Culebra Commons shopping centers, serve fresh seafood, including oysters, shrimp, grilled salmon and seared scallops along with soups, sandwiches and appetizers.
