Fast-expanding Chicken Salad Chick opening fourth San Antonio location

Instagram / chickensaladchick
Chicken Salad Chick will open a fourth San Antonio-area location in the coming months.
Atlanta's Chicken Salad Chick chain will continue its San Antonio-area expansion by opening a fourth location, this one near the intersection of Lockhill Selma Road and Loop 1604.
Construction on the new store — 6010 UTSA Boulevard, Building #2, Suites 201-202 — was scheduled to start in mid-February and wrap up in early April, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
.
The new 2,814-square-foot location will serve the same dozen or so varieties of picnic fare that the chain is known for, including its namesake chicken salad along with egg salad and pimento cheese.
The brand operates two other San Antonio stores, one in Westover Hills and another in Stone Oak, as well as a New Braunfels spot that opened in January
.
Chicken Salad Chick unveiled plans for a Texas expansion
in 2021. Since then, the company has grown to more than 30 Lone Star State stores. Over the next two years, its holdings will span Bexar, Kendall, Comal and Hays counties over the next two years.
So far, there's been no word on a solid opening date for the new Northwest SA location. James Oberg — one-third of a trio of local entrepreneurs that operates each Alamo City-area location — is listed as the outpost's tenant in the state regulatory filing.
The Current
reached out to Oberg for more opening information, but hasn't heard back by press time.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed