FatHead Pizza now open in downtown San Antonio's former Kimura space

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / FatHead Pizza
FatHead Pizza's signature pies feature locally-sourced ingredients.
A new pizzeria is promising to transplant a slice of New York into downtown San Antonio.
FatHead Pizza opened Tuesday in at 152 E. Pecan Street, Suite 101, the space. that previously housed ramen shop Kimura. The locally owned shop is serving up Big Apple-style slices and whole pies along with salads, subs, house-made desserts and a curated selection of beer and wine, according to its owners.
Local entrepreneurs Joseph G. Gonzales and Dan Ward — the latter of whom is a longtime local restaurateur most recently connected to Italian favorite Piatti
— said they designed the spot with urban professionals, locals and tourists in mind.
In addition to classic Margherita pizzas featuring mozzarella made onsite, extra virgin olive oil and basil, diners can expects specialty pies like a wild mushroom version loaded with shiitake, oyster and baby bella mushrooms, nut-free basil pesto and mozzarella.
FatHead Pizza is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed