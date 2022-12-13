Favor delivery service and Feeding Texas team up to fight hunger

The partnership has the potential to raise $50,000 for Texas food banks.

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 2:46 pm

Delivery service Favor is working with Feeding Texas to fight hunger across the state. - Instagram / favor
Delivery service Favor is working with Feeding Texas to fight hunger across the state.
The holidays can be hellish for many reasons, especially so when you’re not sure where your next meal will come from.

Austin-based delivery service Favor is hoping to ease food insecurity through a partnership with nonprofit Feeding Texas, the state's largest hunger-relief organization. The collaboration has the potential to raise up to $50,000 to keep Lone Star State families fed.

Favor will match donations to Feeding Texas by up to $25,000 through the end of the year. The initiative comes as the nation faces steadily rising food costs from inflation and as some parts of Texas face food insecurity at worse levels than during the pandemic.

“The world around us has shifted, and Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food and other expenses,” Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole said in an online statement. “Inflation is leading to a surge in the number of Texans seeking emergency food from food banks. … With less money in their pockets than this time last year, many Texans are facing tough choices between paying for food and other necessities.”

Orders placed through the delivery app from now through Dec. 31 will include the option to attach an amount to be donated to the nonprofit. Texans can also donate directly through the Favor website.

According to Feeding America — Feeding Texas' national parent organization — nearly one in eight Texans experience food insecurity and one in five Texas children experience hunger. Feeding Texas and member food banks serve more than 5 million Texans in 24 counties.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

