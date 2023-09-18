FDA issues alert for canned Spam sold at H-E-B, warns product may pose health risk

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / FDA The FDA is warning that Spam Classic cans stamped with a certain date and lot code could pose health risks.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / FDA The affected cans include a "Best by Aug 2026" stamp and a lot code of A08173.

Federal authorities have issued a public health alert for Spam food products shipped to H-E-B grocery locations across Texas.Twelve-ounce metal cans of Spam Classic stamped with a "Best by Aug 2026" date and a lot code of A08173 printed on the bottom of the can "may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility," according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.The cans, produced by Hormel Foods Corp. Services, LLC, were only delivered to H-E-B locations.People shouldn't consume the product and instead throw it away or return it to the store, FDA officials said.There have been no confirmed reports of people sickened by the product, according to the FDA. However, officials said anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.The FDA said it issued an alert rather than a recall because officials believe the product is no longer available for purchase.