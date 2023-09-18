BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

FDA issues alert for canned Spam sold at H-E-B, warns product may pose health risk

The product 'may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility,' FDA officials warn.

By on Mon, Sep 18, 2023 at 9:06 am

click to enlarge The FDA is warning that Spam Classic cans stamped with a certain date and lot code could pose health risks. - Courtesy Photo / FDA
Courtesy Photo / FDA
The FDA is warning that Spam Classic cans stamped with a certain date and lot code could pose health risks.
Federal authorities have issued a public health alert for Spam food products shipped to H-E-B grocery locations across Texas.

Twelve-ounce metal cans of Spam Classic stamped with a "Best by Aug 2026" date and a lot code of A08173 printed on the bottom of the can "may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility," according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The cans, produced by Hormel Foods Corp. Services, LLC, were only delivered to H-E-B locations.

People shouldn't consume the product and instead throw it away or return it to the store, FDA officials said.

There have been no confirmed reports of people sickened by the product, according to the FDA. However, officials said anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FDA said it issued an alert rather than a recall because officials believe the product is no longer available for purchase.

