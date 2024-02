Fifth-annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest has returned to San Antonio restaurants

Instagram / laudernightmarket Popular Girl Scout Cookies include Thin Mints and Do-si-dos.

Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine



Black Laboratory Brewing



The Blockhouse



Burger Boy



Clementine



Gather Brewing Company



La Hacienda de Los Barrios



La Hacienda Scenic Loop



Los Barrios



Magnolia Pancake Haus



Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia



Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery



Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar



The Scoop



Viola’s Ventanas



Z’s Wood Fired Pizza



Nearly 20 San Antonio bars and restaurants are developing Girl Scout Cookie-inspired food, drinks and pairings to help raise funds for the organization's work in South Texas.The fifth-annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest will run Feb. 16-25, bringing customers concoctions inspired by the iconic cookies during the season when scout troops raise funds with their sales.The participating businesses buy their cookies from local Girl Scouts, so 100% of the funds stay in the area, according to fest officials. Sales of the cookies raises money for Girl Scout experiences, including service projects, troop travel and summer camps.This year's participating San Antonio businesses include:Specialty menu items include Clementine’s Chocolate Flan Peanut Butter Tart, which made with salted peanut ice cream, crunchy meringue and Tagalongs cookies. For its part, Mi Tierra is offering a Peanut Butter Blondie made with Do-si-dos cookies, creamy peanut butter buttercream and peanut butter chips.Girl Scout Cookie-obsessed San Antonians can check out the Cookie Flavor Fest website for a complete list of participants. The site also shares how long each plans to offer its special creation.The site also has details about a social media contest that offers a chance to win a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies, or 52 boxes’ worth, according to fest officials.