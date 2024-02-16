Fifth-annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest has returned to San Antonio restaurants

The fifth-annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest will run Feb. 16-25, bringing customers concoctions inspired by the iconic cookies during the season when scout troops raise funds with their sales.
The participating businesses buy their cookies from local Girl Scouts, so 100% of the funds stay in the area, according to fest officials. Sales of the cookies raises money for Girl Scout experiences, including service projects, troop travel and summer camps.
This year's participating San Antonio businesses include:
- Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine
- Black Laboratory Brewing
- The Blockhouse
- Burger Boy
- Clementine
- Gather Brewing Company
- La Hacienda de Los Barrios
- La Hacienda Scenic Loop
- Los Barrios
- Magnolia Pancake Haus
- Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia
- Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery
- Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
- The Scoop
- Viola’s Ventanas
- Z’s Wood Fired Pizza
Girl Scout Cookie-obsessed San Antonians can check out the Cookie Flavor Fest website for a complete list of participants. The site also shares how long each plans to offer its special creation.
The site also has details about a social media contest that offers a chance to win a year’s supply of Girl Scout Cookies, or 52 boxes’ worth, according to fest officials.
