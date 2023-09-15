BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

The ‘sympathy cards’ include spicy messages and a 50mL shooter of Fireball tucked inside.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 1:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now. - Courtesy Photo / Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Courtesy Photo / Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.
San Antonians who exalt in weekend sportsballing during the cooler months can now troll their friends and family with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky’s new Footbawl Cards — “sympathy cards” with spicy messages and a 50mL shooter of Fireball tucked inside.

You read that right: a way to talk trash and send your friends alcoholic trash, all in one package.

Available now, the Fireball Footbawl Cards feature four designs that aim to pour some cinnamon spice in the wounds of losing fans around the nation. Multiple roast-worthy phrases also mean the cards can be delivered to the same person each week if the occasion calls for it, the company said.

One card reads: “One word to describe your weekend? OUCH. Here's a burn that actually feels good.” We can safely say our feelings would be hurt to receive any amount of the overly-spiced, cinnamon-flavored booze, whether or not it was accompanied by a good-natured yet spicy sentiment.

In any case, the Canadian-born, Kentucky-made sauce will deliver the Footbawl Cards to fans in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Texas. Each card is $1.99 and will be available for delivery throughout the season or while supplies last. Expedited shipping is included.

Obviously, these are intended for adults of legal drinking age.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Drink articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Little Bites: Seasonal menus at Maverick and The Hayden making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Snooze's new fall menu will debut Thursday, Sept. 21.

San Antonio's Be Kind & Rewind to host Halloween-themed pop-up Oct. 27-31

By Nina Rangel

Be Kind & Rewind will offer spooky vibes via themed seating areas and cocktails.

Ten San Antonio chefs will bring the heat at fourth annual Burger Showdown, Oct. 13

By Nina Rangel

This year's Burger Showdown will return to Alamo Beer Co.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will open five San Antonio stores

By Nina Rangel

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will bring five stores to SA next spring.

Also in Food & Drink

Worth the Hype, Barbaro: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Tobin Hill pizza spot Barbaro faces a suit from the U.S. Labor Department.

Downtown's renovated Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa teases swanky upcoming bar, restaurant

By Nina Rangel

Anaqua Garden Bar promises shaded courtyard digs and swanky cocktails.

San Antonio's Be Kind & Rewind to host Halloween-themed pop-up Oct. 27-31

By Nina Rangel

Be Kind & Rewind will offer spooky vibes via themed seating areas and cocktails.

Ten San Antonio chefs will bring the heat at fourth annual Burger Showdown, Oct. 13

By Nina Rangel

This year's Burger Showdown will return to Alamo Beer Co.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us