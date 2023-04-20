Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

First Look: Dinner previews elegant island menu from San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque's next restaurant

Blaque, owner of the renowned Jerk Shack, plans to open Port Royal, her third local restaurant, in Hemisfair early next year.

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 1:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Port Royal's whole fried snapper eskovitch was the night's show-stopping dish. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Port Royal's whole fried snapper eskovitch was the night's show-stopping dish.
During a Wednesday charity dinner, San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque — now working to open Port Royal, her third local eatery — showed off complex yet approachable Caribbean fare that will be the heart of the new restaurant.

Given the sampling of dishes, it’s a safe assumption that fans of Blaque’s nationally renowned Jerk Shack and sophomore project Mi Roti will enjoy some of the same over-the-top island flavors at Port Royal — just served with a hint of luxury. Located in Hemisfair, the dining spot is scheduled to open in early 2024.

“I know this is a special occasion, but I didn’t want to do white tablecloth,” James Beard Award-nominated Blaque told the Current after the dinner, held at Jerk Shack. “[Port Royal] is still going to be casual and fun, but the food will be a bit more elevated. We’ve been working on these dishes for quite some time.”

For the five-course dinner, served to an intimate group of 11, Blaque offered Jamaican spins on tried-and-true eats such as chopped salad, mofongo, fried snapper and donuts. Fresh flowers and candles provided an upscale ambiance.

The event was part of Visit San Antonio's inaugural ¡Provecho! dinner series, which benefits the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation and scholarships for up-and-coming chefs.

click to enlarge Port Royal's mofongo-inspired fried plantain dish featured a fragrant garlic sauce. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Port Royal's mofongo-inspired fried plantain dish featured a fragrant garlic sauce.
Of the five dishes, the fried snapper eskovitch — a Jamaican take on escabeche — served with tangy pickled vegetables, candied jalapeños, mango chutney and chimichurri atop a scoop of mashed sweet potato was the one closest to its final form, Blaque said. Featuring a show-stopping presentation of a whole seasoned and fried fish, it will likely be one of the inaugural dishes at Port Royal, she added.

Blaque’s Caribbean chopped salad offered tomato, cucumber and pickled red onions tossed in a sweet yet tangy pineapple-lime vinaigrette. A heavily charred slice of fresh pineapple offered a smoky note.

Her take on Puerto Rican plantain-based favorite mofongo featured sumptuous mozzarella cheese, spicy lump crab meat and sweet plantains. Breaded and fried golden brown, the delicious nuggets came accompanied with fragrant garlic sauce and avocado creme.

click to enlarge Port Royal's fried donut and pineapple-lime sorbet offered a sweet end to the night. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Port Royal's fried donut and pineapple-lime sorbet offered a sweet end to the night.
The evening's heartiest course featured savory, slow-braised oxtail ragu over pappardelle pasta. Romano cheese and a sprinkle of truffle oil added a Mediterranean note to the Island favorite. Several diners likened this dish to a Jamaican spin on beef stroganoff with a spicy, kicked-up sauce.

Blaque’s fried donuts filled with guava and cheese offered a sweet and opulent end to the meal. The accompanying lime-pineapple sorbet was sufficiently palate-puckering to cut through the rich, beignet-like pastry.

The 1,740-square-foot Port Royal will operate from the Schultze House, one of several historically recreated homes in downtown's Hemisfair complex. Constructed in 1893, the structure was part of the 1968 World's Fair.

Blaque's new restaurant will join other upcoming culinary ventures in Hemisfair, including Paleteria San Antonio, Künstler Brewing, The Bombay Bicycle Club, Carmens de la Calle and Kusch Faire.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Asian-inspired beer garden Wurst Behavior sets late-April opening date

By Brandon Rodriguez

“We want to keep the prices between $10-$15. Very crushable," partner Sean Wen said of Wurst Behavior's menu.

Mediterranean donut trailer Lokmas stolen from far West San Antonio early Wednesday morning

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Lokmas food trailer was stolen by this grey pickup truck.

San Antonio sustainable-meat company Rebel Food launching line of 'bespoke' sausages

By Nina Rangel

Rebel Food Provisions is gearing up to launch a new product line called Red River Reserve Sausage.

Table Talk: Creator of Fiesta's Taste of the Republic is an evangelist for Texas cuisine

By Brandon Rodriguez

Brian West founded the Fiesta event Taste of the Republic in 2017.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us