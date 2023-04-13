First Look: Forthcoming San Antonio bar The Bunker Mixology unites craft cocktails and art

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
A long exposure photo captures The Bunker Mixology's main room light show.
The partners behind San Antonio's Toro Kitchen + Bar and Cellar Mixology will open their latest venture this week, subterranean drinkery The Bunker Mixology
.
Now outfitted with replicas of well-known pieces of art, the space that formally housed craft cocktail havens Jet Setter and The Last Word welcomed writers from the Current
and other news outlets for a Wednesday night preview.
The visit revealed The Bunker's sleek nightclub vibe and showed the staff's deft hand with cocktails inspired by the well-known art on the walls. Each drink on offer featured some sort of dazzling detail, from dry ice smoke shows to branded ice cubes.
For example, the Marlyn (sic) Monroe combines gin with bitter Carpano Antica, sweet Vermouth and white rice starch, all garnished with 24 karat gold leaf. It pays homage to pop artist Andy Warhol’s iconic The Marilyn Diptych
. Other drinks include The Scream and La Reve, inspired by Edvard Munch and Pablo Picasso’s respective masterworks.
click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
The Bunker Mixology Marlyn (sic) Monroe gin cocktail.
Folks who frequented Jet Setter and The Last Word will notice that the footprint of the space at 229 E. Houston Street has grown significantly. The new owners knocked down a dividing wall to create a second lounge area, replete with a giant viewing screen and its own bar. Where the wall once stood, laser light feature now divides the room and provides visually arresting, er, we'll call it “activity.”
With dark walls, marble accents and multiple seating areas, The Bunker is a far cry from the subdued, made-for-conversation vibes of the space’s previous tenants. That may not be such a bad thing, as East Houston Street is seriously lacking in nightclubbing options.
Yes, you still have to walk what feels like a mile to the bathrooms, but the hallway now features its own laser light show. A word of warning, if the drinks don’t bend your mind, the flashing lights in the long, black hallway certainly will. In fact, those with certain sensitivities probably should hold off on this downtown spot.
The Bunker Mixology is the latest project from Gusto Group USA
— whose holdings beyond Toro and The Cellar include Cuishe Cocina Méxicana. The group announced the development of Bunker in February as part of a multi-concept expansion plan that also includes another new bar and a pizza spot.
The Bunker will open to the public this Friday. Its operating hours are listed as 5 p.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter