First Look: Full Goods Diner brings hearty fare, easy vibes to San Antonio's Pearl complex

The restaurant aims to blend Mexican and U.S. flavors with its scratch-made eats, and the food we sampled expertly hit that target.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 12:19 pm

click to enlarge Full Goods Diner will open Sept. 22, but the Current got a sneak peek. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Full Goods Diner will open Sept. 22, but the Current got a sneak peek.
Full Goods Diner, the newest dining spot at San Antonio’s Pearl complex, welcomed guests to a soft opening Tuesday, offering a preview of its hearty daytime eats and comforting vibes.

At first glance, the space was virtually unrecognizable from that of its previous tenant, Green Vegetarian Cuisine. The spot now boasts freshly painted white walls and loads of natural light, along with ash and oak accents and touches of lush greenery.

Red-and-white-striped banquette seats welcomed those visiting to sample Full Goods' breakfast and lunch fare, and the staffers served it up with gusto.

click to enlarge Full Goods Diner's interior is nearly unrecognizable after the former Green Vegetarian Cuisine site got a makeover. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Full Goods Diner's interior is nearly unrecognizable after the former Green Vegetarian Cuisine site got a makeover.
According to previous statements from Full Goods' owners, the restaurant aims to blend Mexican and U.S. flavors with its scratch-made eats. The three menu items we sampled at the preview all expertly hit that target.

click to enlarge Full Goods Diner's potato, chorizo and cheese empanada features expertly prepared dough. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Full Goods Diner's potato, chorizo and cheese empanada features expertly prepared dough.
The potato, chorizo and cheese empanada was a pouch of savory deliciousness encased in buttery, expertly-prepared dough. The same yeasted, laminated pastry — golden brown and displaying impressively uniform layers — wrapped the guava lemon curd danish, which managed to balance the flavors of both fruits in its jammy center.

The Texas hash with roasted pork shoulder, kale and sweet potato, was largely a hit, though a tad dry. It was enlivened, however, with the addition of a poached egg and a bright and spicy pecan mole sauce.

The classic breakfast plate featured buttered toast, spiced waffle fries, a hand-formed maple sausage patty and two eggs, the latter prepared to my dining companion’s preference of over-easy.

It was 9 a.m., so we each ordered coffee — a house drip and an Americano — both of which were fresh and robust. Worthy of note: Full Goods also offers a menu of cocktails, beer and wine as well as unique non-alcoholic sippers including hibiscus agua fresca and lavender lemonade.

click to enlarge Full Goods Diner's classic breakfast plate (top) and Texas hash both delivered on flavor. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Full Goods Diner's classic breakfast plate (top) and Texas hash both delivered on flavor.
The new spot will open this Thursday, serving guests from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The establishment's owner, San Antonio-native restaurateur Ryan Harms, told the Current he  welcomes a variety of diners, from those who are after nothing more than a cup coffee to those arranging a weekday working breakfast.

Full Goods Diner, 200 E. Grayson St., Suite 120, joins Mediterranean restaurant Ladino as the newest eating establishments to open at the Pearl. Ladino opened Sept. 19 inside the site that previously housed chef Andrew Weissman's shuttered Italian eatery Il Sogno.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Trending

Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas

By Nina Rangel

Pennsylvania-based Chick’nCone is now open in San Antonio.

Colorful, family-friendly food truck park Rancho 181 has opened on San Antonio's South Side

By Nina Rangel

Rancho 181 is now open on San Antonio's South side.

San Antonio restaurant Pharm Table taps celebrated sommelier for new wine program

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s nationally-recognized plant-forward restaurant Pharm Table.

Here's where to get your pumpkin spice fix — and other fall flavors — in San Antonio right now

By Nina Rangel

Wow Wow Lemonade Stand is offering its seasonal eats and drinks though Nov. 28.

Also in Food & Drink

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us