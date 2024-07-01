First Look: New San Antonio bar Slow Ride brings '70s sleaze to Government Hill

click to enlarge
Christopher Hernandez / Instagram: @TejanoChris
Patrons enjoy adult beverages surrounded by' 70s decor during the opening night of Slow Ride.
Adorned with wood paneling, velvet paintings and a poster of bare-breasted biker babes, newly launched bar Slow Ride promises to bring the sleaze to Government Hill.
On Friday's opening night, bikers and after-hours revelers from The Black Angels' Stable Hall show packed the spot at 1524 E. Grayson St. Its location near underground music venue Snake Hill and punk java-joint Folklores Coffee House adds one more anchor to an emerging nightlife strip just outside Joint Base San Antonio-Ft. Sam Houston.
Owned by the team behind St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose, Slow Ride took over the former location of Betty's Battalion, a military-themed tavern popular with veterans. Betty's closed in April 2023
after 37 years in the spot.
Christopher Hernandez / Instagram: @TejanoChris
Visitors get their party on at Slow Ride's opening night.
In addition to a pool table and an outdoor patio, Slow Ride has a vintage jukebox stocked with era-appropriate rock 'n' roll, from Heart to Hendrix. And yes, that includes the Foghat song that's the bar's namesake.
Christopher Hernandez / Instagram: @TejanoChris
Slow Ride's bar staff includes Lighthouse Lounge alumni.