First Look: New San Antonio bar Slow Ride brings '70s sleaze to Government Hill

click to enlarge Christopher Hernandez / Instagram: @TejanoChris Patrons enjoy adult beverages surrounded by' 70s decor during the opening night of Slow Ride.

On Friday's opening night, bikers and after-hours revelers from The Black Angels' Stable Hall show packed the spot at 1524 E. Grayson St. Its location near underground music venue Snake Hill and punk java-joint Folklores Coffee House adds one more anchor to an emerging nightlife strip just outside Joint Base San Antonio-Ft. Sam Houston.





click to enlarge Christopher Hernandez / Instagram: @TejanoChris Visitors get their party on at Slow Ride's opening night.

click to enlarge Christopher Hernandez / Instagram: @TejanoChris Slow Ride's bar staff includes Lighthouse Lounge alumni.

Adorned with wood paneling, velvet paintings and a poster of bare-breasted biker babes, newly launched bar Slow Ride promises to bring the sleaze to Government Hill.Owned by the team behind St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose, Slow Ride took over the former location of Betty's Battalion, a military-themed tavern popular with veterans. Betty's closed in April 2023 after 37 years in the spot.In addition to a pool table and an outdoor patio, Slow Ride has a vintage jukebox stocked with era-appropriate rock 'n' roll, from Heart to Hendrix. And yes, that includes the Foghat song that's the bar's namesake.