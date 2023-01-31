First Look: San Antonio diners likely to embrace changes at Piatti's revamped Quarry location

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Piatti's entrance has been moved next to Whole Earth Provisions.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Piatti's short rib sugo with handmade tagiatelle pasta.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Patrons now have the option of dining in a small, semi-private space.

The Piatti at San Antonio’s Alamo Quarry Market reopened last week after a five-month hiatus, and the longtime Italian eatery now boasts a reconfigured interior, a streamlined menu and the promise of an adjoining specialty market.Last year, the California-based chain temporarily shuttered both its Alamo City locations for major revamps. The Quarry outpost reopened last Thursday — prompting our visit this week — while the second restaurant, in the Eilan development, is expected to begin serving later this spring.Upon arrival at the Quarry location, returning diners will notice that its entrance is no longer at the corner of the building jutting out toward Basse Road. Guests now enter through front doors next to Whole Earth Provisions, which takes them directly into a retail space that will soon sell specialty pasta by the pound and gourmet meal kits along with Italian wines and spirits. The addition, dubbed Piatti Provisions, is situated in what used to be the private dining room and is expected to launch later this spring.After the remodel, the restaurant's main dining area now includes Venetian plaster walls, brass finishes and a U-shaped bar with seating for 16 or so guests. Those looking for a more private experience now have the option of a small, semi-private space that can be closed off from the rest of the room.Of course, Piatti's menu also received a revamp. New and of note is that it now offers multiple varieties of handmade pasta along with freshly baked focaccia and pizzas. Previously, the raviolo was the eatery's sole handmade option. Now, every pasta is made onsite by hand.Chilly weather calls for soup, so we indulged in the white bean zuppa song with a serving of focaccia for dipping. The vegetarian offering was laden with kale, tomato and parmesan, and a hint of lemon brightened things up.The short rib sugo with handmade tagiatelle pasta and pecorino cheese proved rich and generously seasoned. The handmade pasta offered a pleasant, toothy vessel for the tomato-based sauce.Piatti's hearty take on Italian cuisine has long been a staple of San Antonio's food scene, and this first visit to its new incarnation suggests diners will be happy to return — even if the menu is slimmed down. Though the aesthetic changes are plentiful, comforting Italian fare remains a constant.Piatti, 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 500, is open daily from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.