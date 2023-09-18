First Look: San Antonio's Nineteen Hyaku lives up to high expectations

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez Ceramic pendants hang from the restaurant's 25-foot ceilings. Below them, a bar serves sake, wine, beer and Japanese inspired cocktails.

Over the weekend, San Antonio restaurant group Carpenter Carpenter Hospitality invited select diners to experience its fifth and latest restaurant concept, Nineteen Hyaku, which focuses on Japanese dining, including omakase, a chef-guided experience.During the preview dinner ahead of the spot's Sept. 27 opening date, both the service and food exceeded the high expectations Carpenter Carpenter set with earlier eateries, including local favorites Up Scale and Little Em's Oyster Bar. Although Nineteen Hyaku's omakase-style service sets it apart locally, it will offer conventional menu dining as well.The new restaurant's name combines Japanese and English numerals, referencing its location at the corner of 1900 Broadway. "Hyaku" translates to the number 100. The blend of languages appears to capture the concept: an American interpretation of traditional Japanese cuisine.Housed in a limestone building with massive columns in the front, the restaurant shuts itself off from the busy Broadway corridor with 25-foot floor-to-ceiling curtains of sheer linen. The interior features minimal yet warm mid-century modern decor.After our dining group entered the monster-sized doors and spent time staring up at the soaring ceilings, staff invited us to sample Japanese-inspired libations. The bar options included sake, wine, beer and cocktails — the latter of which were all priced a $15 flat rate. In true omakase fashion, we allowed the bar manager to guide us.The group shared a Yuzu Lady and a Cherry Blossom Spritz. The former is a whiskey sour spin-off with yuzu gin and Joto yuzu — a blend of sake and yuzu juice — while the latter provided a refreshing, more floral take on an Aperol spritz. A dusting of matcha added the restaurant logo to the foam atop a third tipple, an espresso martini, but the drink, while well rendered, wasn't especially memorable.Dinner service, divided into courses, began with beet miso soup and beet tamari edamame, also available separately on the menu. A selection of nigiri and hand-made sushi rolls followed. Although the restaurant offers a menu focused on robatayaki, a Japanese cooking method utilizing a charcoal-fired grill, the sushi proved the evening's highlight.Our server explained that it's best to enjoy the lighter-colored fish before progressing to darker, fattier ones. Our black clay plates included akami tuna, kampachi (greater amberjack), hiramasa (yellowtail amberjack), toro (tuna belly) and oyster mushroom. The staff encouraged us to turn the nigiri upside down so the raw fish first touches the tongue for the best tasting experience.Alongside the nigiri, the restaurant presented a more American spin on sushi, the Little Em's Kaki Roll. Dressed with sriracha mayonnaise or something similar, the roll included a fried oyster — clearly a nod to the restaurant group's Southtown seafood concept Little Em's.The kabocha squash, fried in tempura batter, proved one of the dinner's most memorable dishes. The soft, slightly sweet squash slices contrasted with with a crisp, savory exterior. Coming with the same course was a buttery and delicious Texas wagyu strip steak cooked medium-rare and sliced into medallion-sized offerings.After another round of Japanese cocktails, dessert arrived from the kitchen.Dubbed Kakigoi Shaved Ice, it was a simple concept: a bowl of shaved ice topped with a matcha cream mixture. Diners blended the two with their own spoons, each bite delivering an earthy jolt of sweetened matcha and crystal-like shards of ice.Starting Sept. 27, Nineteen Hyaku will be open 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday.