Fish City Grill opening fourth San Antonio location, this one in Alamo Heights

Seared Georges Bank scallops and applewood bacon-wrapped shrimp are one of the entrees served at Fish City Grill locations.
The Fish City Grill chain is opening a fourth San Antonio-area location, this one in Alamo Heights.
The restaurant will begin serving later this summer inside the former Burger Fi location at 1907 Nacogdoches Road, officials with the Dallas-based chain said.
The new Fish City Grill will include 3,280 square feet of interior space with an additional outside patio for al fresco dining. In addition to a full bar with a specialty cocktail menu, the restaurant will offer seafood specials and an oyster bar with a daily selection of oysters on the half shell.
“We are grateful that San Antonio has welcomed Fish City Grill, and diners in the Alamo City have made it clear that there’s plenty of demand for our casual, coastal seafood to expand to a fourth location,” chain co-founder Bill Bayne said in a statement.
Founded more than two decades ago, Fish City Grill operates 16 locations throughout Texas.
