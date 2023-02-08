Food pop-up Saha to serve Palestinian cuisine at San Antonio's Little Death Wine Bar

This weekend, Saha Palestinian Cuisine will kick off a 12-Saturday residency at Little Death Wine Bar, 2327 N. St. Mary's St. The new venture is a part of the rotating food residency that operates from the Strip mainstay's Airstream trailer.
Saha's menu will include items such as falafel, msakhan chicken wraps and labneh, a strained yogurt dish unique to the Middle East. The chicken dish blends iconic Palestinian flavors such as sumac and toasted nuts.
Moureen Kaki reached out, figuring Palestinian cuisine would fit the bill.
"I wanted to stay true to who I am and share a part of our culture that doesn't get shared," she said.
Through food, Kaki wants to show San Antonio residents a side of Palestinian culture that's not covered in news reports from the Middle East. She plans to focus on Palestinian ingredients while paying homage to the Alamo City.
While the pop-up will be a first for Kaki, she's not new to the food world, having operated a San Antonio bakery circa 2013.
Kaki is balancing life as a UTSA graduate student with launching her passion project. While that's a tall order, she's enthusiastic about Saha's debut.
"I am stoked," Kaki said.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter