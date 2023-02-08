Food pop-up Saha to serve Palestinian cuisine at San Antonio's Little Death Wine Bar

click to enlarge Michelle Dehoyos Saha's labneh and za'tar with wild thyme.

A new food pop-up is primed to show that San Antonio's culinary scene has more to offer than Tex-Mex and barbecue.



This weekend, Saha Palestinian Cuisine will kick off a 12-Saturday residency at Little Death Wine Bar, 2327 N. St. Mary's St. The new venture is a part of the rotating food residency that operates from the Strip mainstay's Airstream trailer.





Saha's menu will include items such as falafel, msakhan chicken wraps and labneh, a strained yogurt dish unique to the Middle East. The chicken dish blends iconic Palestinian flavors such as sumac and toasted nuts.



Michelle Dehoyos Saha's house-made falafel.



"I wanted to stay true to who I am and share a part of our culture that doesn't get shared," she said.

