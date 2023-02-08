Food pop-up Saha to serve Palestinian cuisine at San Antonio's Little Death Wine Bar

The new concept is kicking off a 12-Saturday run at the St. Mary's Strip mainstay.

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 12:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Saha's labneh and za'tar with wild thyme. - Michelle Dehoyos
Michelle Dehoyos
Saha's labneh and za'tar with wild thyme.
A new food pop-up is primed to show that San Antonio's culinary scene has more to offer than Tex-Mex and barbecue.

This weekend, Saha Palestinian Cuisine will kick off a 12-Saturday residency at Little Death Wine Bar, 2327 N. St. Mary's St. The new venture is a part of the rotating food residency that operates from the Strip mainstay's Airstream trailer.

Saha's menu will include items such as falafel, msakhan chicken wraps and labneh, a strained yogurt dish unique to the Middle East. The chicken dish blends iconic Palestinian flavors such as sumac and toasted nuts.

click to enlarge Saha's house-made falafel. - Michelle Dehoyos
Michelle Dehoyos
Saha's house-made falafel.
The pop-up's concept came to life last August after Little Death owner Chad Carey tweeted an invitation to local chefs to bring something new to his Airstream. Saha owner Moureen Kaki reached out, figuring Palestinian cuisine would fit the bill.

"I wanted to stay true to who I am and share a part of our culture that doesn't get shared," she said. 

Through food, Kaki wants to show San Antonio residents a side of Palestinian culture that's not covered in news reports from the Middle East. She plans to focus on Palestinian ingredients while paying homage to the Alamo City.

While the pop-up will be a first for Kaki, she's not new to the food world, having operated a San Antonio bakery circa 2013.

Kaki is balancing life as a UTSA graduate student with launching her passion project. While that's a tall order, she's enthusiastic about Saha's debut.

"I am stoked," Kaki said.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept

By Brandon Rodriguez

Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murray plan to turn a laundromat into a bar.

Robot bartenders saddle up to serve fans for all 18 days of the San Antonio Rodeo

By Nina Rangel

The T-1000 as portrayed in the 1984 box office hit The Terminator.

Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant will open Feb. 10

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open

By Brandon Rodriguez

Chef Edward Villarreal brings hemp-infused bites to San Antonio's food scene

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us