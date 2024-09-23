Four bars on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip named in over-serving lawsuit

Now, Alcoser's father is suing four San Antonio bars, arguing that they over-served the driver who allegedly caused the fatal collision. That driver, Jorge Luis Paragas Jr., was the third person who died in the accident.
Lawrence Alcoser filed the lawsuit last week, seeking $1 million in damages for what the suit calls a "severe and devastating crash," according to a report in the San Antonio Express-News. The bars named in the suit are Paper Tiger, Rumble, Midnight Swim and the latter's previous iteration, Chisme, which is still the LLC.
The Current attempted to contact all bars named in the suit but the establishments did not provide comment by press time.
Alcoser also is suing the late Paragas' estate, according to the daily.
Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Meredith Portillo, a high school friend of Koree Alcoser's, was driving a Ford Mustang while her friend rode in the back seat.
Koree Alcoser was rushed to an area hospital in an ambulance but lost his life on the way, according to the Express-News. Hailey Adams, another high school friend, was riding in the passenger seat and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but survived.
Paragas was driving a Ford F150 after having bar-hopped on the St. Mary's Strip with family for a birthday, according to allegations in the suit reported in the Express-News. The suit alleges that defendants kept serving Paragas even after he became "obviously intoxicated and was a clear danger to himself or others."
The crash caused Paragas' truck to roll over and burst into flames.
