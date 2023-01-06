Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14

click to enlarge
It’s no secret that Americans love pizza, so it makes sense that an entire week would be set aside to celebrate the saucy dish. January 8-14 is National Pizza Week, and we’ve gathered four spots new to San Antonio that will offer artisanal pie for your celebratory pleasure.
Of course, these are just new places that have started serving pies in the last few months, so this short round-up is not at all comprehensive. For a deeper dive into SA’s pizza culture, check out our slideshow of essential San Antonio pizza spots
Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar
opened on the San Antonio River Walk last August, promising to fuse Texas ingredients with Neapolitan-style pizza techniques. A signature Ferrari-red Fiero pizza oven provides a focal point on its open-air patio, where signature offerings — such as a Texas Heat specialty pie made with smoked bacon and Italian sweet peppers — are fired. Fiume cultivated the first yeast for its pizzas roughly two years ago, and a fermented “mother” gives its dough a deep, natural flavor often lacking in commercial yeast. 200 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-3368, fiumepizzeria.com.
Detroit-based Via 313
opened its first SA location last summer, doling out the Motor City's take on pizza. For those unfamiliar, it features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp. Tomato sauce is only added after the pies come out of the oven. Locals seemed to embrace the Detroit brand, and plans for a second store, this one on the city’s West Side, soon followed. The second location is slated to open sometime this spring. 8435 Wurzbach Rd., Suite 213, (210) 985-1313, via313.com.
Black Laboratory Brewing
created a partnership with newcomers 2-1-Dough
to begin serving pizza from the East Side space formerly occupied by Truth Pizzeria. The pizza outfit is the brainchild of locals Caleb Lott and Adrien Flores, who operated fiery yardbird pop-up Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken together. Lott also ran Slam Daddy Baddies, a regular burger pop-up at Black Laboratory Brewing. The expansion began serving pizzas, sandwiches, salads and shareable snacks this week. 1602 E. Houston St., #111, (210) 370-3442, blacklaboratorybrewing.com.
Freetail’s
South San Antonio location has opened its new kitchen expansion, becoming full-fledged brewpub. The expansion features the same food menu as the brewery’s north SA location — slinging wood-fired pizzas and other food items — though the draft selections differ. The south SA brewpub’s expansion is now open for lunch and dinner. 2000 S. Presa St., (210) 625-6000, freetailbrewing.com/tap-room.
