Four new San Antonio spots to consider during National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14

New to the SA pizza scene, spots like Via313 and Fiume are geared up to celebrate the weeklong food holiday.

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 1:52 pm

click to enlarge Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar is now open near the Arneson River Theater. - Courtesy Photo / Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar
Courtesy Photo / Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar
Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar is now open near the Arneson River Theater.
It’s no secret that Americans love pizza, so it makes sense that an entire week would be set aside to celebrate the saucy dish. January 8-14 is National Pizza Week, and we’ve gathered four spots new to San Antonio that will offer artisanal pie for your celebratory pleasure.

Of course, these are just new places that have started serving pies in the last few months, so this short round-up is not at all comprehensive. For a deeper dive into SA’s pizza culture, check out our slideshow of essential San Antonio pizza spots.

Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar opened on the San Antonio River Walk last August, promising to fuse Texas ingredients with Neapolitan-style pizza techniques. A signature Ferrari-red Fiero pizza oven provides a focal point on its open-air patio, where signature offerings — such as a Texas Heat specialty pie made with smoked bacon and Italian sweet peppers — are fired. Fiume cultivated the first yeast for its pizzas roughly two years ago, and a fermented “mother” gives its dough a deep, natural flavor often lacking in commercial yeast. 200 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-3368, fiumepizzeria.com.

Detroit-based Via 313 opened its first SA location last summer, doling out the Motor City's take on pizza. For those unfamiliar, it features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp. Tomato sauce is only added after the pies come out of the oven. Locals seemed to embrace the Detroit brand, and plans for a second store, this one on the city’s West Side, soon followed. The second location is slated to open sometime this spring. 8435 Wurzbach Rd., Suite 213, (210) 985-1313, via313.com.

Black Laboratory Brewing created a partnership with newcomers 2-1-Dough to begin serving pizza from the East Side space formerly occupied by Truth Pizzeria. The pizza outfit is the brainchild of locals Caleb Lott and Adrien Flores, who operated fiery yardbird pop-up Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken together. Lott also ran Slam Daddy Baddies, a regular burger pop-up at Black Laboratory Brewing. The expansion began serving pizzas, sandwiches, salads and shareable snacks this week. 1602 E. Houston St., #111, (210) 370-3442, blacklaboratorybrewing.com.

Freetail’s South San Antonio location has opened its new kitchen expansion, becoming full-fledged brewpub. The expansion features the same food menu as the brewery’s north SA location — slinging wood-fired pizzas and other food items — though the draft selections differ. The south SA brewpub’s expansion is now open for lunch and dinner. 2000 S. Presa St., (210) 625-6000, freetailbrewing.com/tap-room.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo closes flagship location at Roadmap Brewing Co.

By Nina Rangel

Project Pollo has closed its OG food trailer, situated at Roadmap Brewing Co.

San Antonio restaurant Albi's Vite Italian Kitchen to open second location

By Nina Rangel

Albi’s opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging scratch-made eats from family recipes.

Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

By Nina Rangel

Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us