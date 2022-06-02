Fourth Annual San Antonio Burger Week grills up specialty sandos to benefit the SA Food Bank

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cover 3 San Antonio restaurants will offer $5 and $8 specialty burgers in support of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Summertime is burger time.

Appropriate then that the Fourth Annual San Antonio Burger Week will kick off Friday, June 10 — all in the name of feeding hungry folks in and around the Alamo City.

The promotion, which runs through June 19, invites area eateries to create $5 and $8 specialty burgers in support of the San Antonio Food Bank. A portion of each specialty burger sale from the more than two dozen participating restaurants will be donated to the nonprofit.

The impact is evident in each bite: every $1 donation to the Food Bank covers seven meals for families in our community facing food insecurity.

Here are some words to live by while scouring the city for your next favorite burger joint.

Know who's participating

Visit satxburgerweek.com for details on the many participating restaurants. It's a diverse array that ranges from burger standbys such as Big'z Burger Joint, Mark's Outing and Chris Madrid's to spots that may come as more of a surprise — think Ocho, The Jerk Shack and Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill.

Restaurants may run out of their specialty Burger Week offering

Participating restaurants are likely to get busy. So, if a place runs out of their specialty burger, handle it like an adult. Go back the next day — earlier in the day, perhaps — order your burger and thank them for working hard. Please be nice to participating restaurants.

You'll probably have to wait a bit to indulge

Every year, San Antonio Burger Week brings burger lovers out in droves, so don't be surprised if restaurants have waits. In fact, we'll be surprised if they don't.

Tip your foodservice workers

The people who are serving you are working hard during Burger Week to provide great service, delicious eats — and to raise some needed cash for the SA Food Bank. Simply put, be kind to our friends and neighbors.

Check social media for updates

Burger Week restaurants are encouraged to post their waits and remaining burgers for the day on their social platforms, so check your destination's social feed so you can plan accordingly.

