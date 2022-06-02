Fourth Annual San Antonio Burger Week grills up specialty sandos to benefit the SA Food Bank

Burger Week will run from June 10-19.

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge San Antonio restaurants will offer $5 and $8 specialty burgers in support of the San Antonio Food Bank. - COURTESY OF COVER 3
Courtesy of Cover 3
San Antonio restaurants will offer $5 and $8 specialty burgers in support of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Summertime is burger time.

Appropriate then that the Fourth Annual San Antonio Burger Week will kick off Friday, June 10 — all in the name of feeding hungry folks in and around the Alamo City.

The promotion, which runs through June 19, invites area eateries to create $5 and $8 specialty burgers in support of the San Antonio Food Bank. A portion of each specialty burger sale from the more than two dozen participating restaurants will be donated to the nonprofit.

The impact is evident in each bite: every $1 donation to the Food Bank covers seven meals for families in our community facing food insecurity.

Here are some words to live by while scouring the city for your next favorite burger joint.

Know who's participating

Visit satxburgerweek.com for details on the many participating restaurants. It's a diverse array that ranges from burger standbys such as Big'z Burger Joint, Mark's Outing and Chris Madrid's to spots that may come as more of a surprise — think Ocho, The Jerk Shack and Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill.

Restaurants may run out of their specialty Burger Week offering

Participating restaurants are likely to get busy. So, if a place runs out of their specialty burger, handle it like an adult. Go back the next day — earlier in the day, perhaps — order your burger and thank them for working hard. Please be nice to participating restaurants.

You'll probably have to wait a bit to indulge

Every year, San Antonio Burger Week brings burger lovers out in droves, so don't be surprised if restaurants have waits. In fact, we'll be surprised if they don't.

Tip your foodservice workers

The people who are serving you are working hard during Burger Week to provide great service, delicious eats — and to raise some needed cash for the SA Food Bank. Simply put, be kind to our friends and neighbors.

Check social media for updates

Burger Week restaurants are encouraged to post their waits and remaining burgers for the day on their social platforms, so check your destination's social feed so you can plan accordingly.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato.

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic.

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki's Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki's Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome.

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone

Fast-casual chain Hawaiian Bros Island Grill will open its first San Antonio store this summer

By Nina Rangel

The 2,500-square-foot eatery is being built at the former site of a Nicha's Comida Mexicana restaurant.

San Antonio's latest all-you-can-eat sushi spot, Umiya, is now open

By Nina Rangel

Umiya's new restaurant is located in Northwest San Antonio.

San Antonio-area breweries holding two-day festival in support of Uvalde this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Bandera Brewery's two-day beer festival will support a fund for families of victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

San Antonio's Cullum's Attaboy to hold grand opening, begin serving dinner

By Nina Rangel

Chris Cullum's Attaboy will host its grand opening this weekend.

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

