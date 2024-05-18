Fredericksburg Peach Fest to pop up at The Shops at La Cantera Saturday, June 15

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Fredericksburg Peach Fest
The Hill Country Fruit Council will sell their prized peaches at The Shops at La Cantera June 15.
In Texas, summertime is synonymous with fresh, juicy Hill Country peaches, and the Fredericksburg Peach Fest is bringing all of its seasonal goodness to San Antonio for a one-day affair.
On Saturday, June 15, peach growers from the Hill Country Fruit Council will descend upon The Shops at La Cantera to sell their prized peaches. Other Fredericksburg vendors will offer up wine, jellies, jams, salsas, pecans and other food items.
A lineup of acoustic pickers from live music haven Luckenbach, Texas will provide tunes for the day.
The free event will run 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Gillespie County, about an hour and a half north of San Antonio, is one of Texas' largest peach producers, boasting some 600 acres of trees, fest organizers said. The pop-up will give foodies a chance to meet peach growers, ask peach-related questions and pick up a map of the orchards around Fredericksburg and Stonewall.
The La Cantera pop-up is a preview to the Fredericksburg Peach Fest
itself, which will take place Saturday, July 6, at Grapetown Vineyard and Farm, 8142 Old San Antonio Road.
Texas peach season lasts through mid-August.
