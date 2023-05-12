Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Free immersive Spanish food and wine experience heads to San Antonio's Pearl complex May 19

The immersive educational experience aims to offer a day of expert-guided panels, tastings and networking events.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 11:17 am

Spain Fusion will offer a day of panels and tastings with exporters of Spanish wine and eats. - Pexels / Arthur Brognoli
Pexels / Arthur Brognoli
Spain Fusion will offer a day of panels and tastings with exporters of Spanish wine and eats.
Free traveling wine and food tasting event Spain Fusion will swing through San Antonio next week, offering local culinary and hospitality professionals a day of panels and tastings with exporters of Spanish wine and eats.

Spain Fusion bills itself as an immersive educational experience that aims to bring food, beverage and hospitality professionals an entire day of expert-guided panels, tastings and networking events. The company will swing through Texas’ main metros this month, including stops in Dallas, Austin and Houston in addition to its pause in San Antonio on Friday, May 19.

The tasting event will take place at San Antonio’s Culinary Institute of America campus from noon to 6 p.m. New to this year’s programming is an evening portion that begins at 7 p.m. The evening event will run until 10 p.m. and feature passed bites, wine, networking and chef demonstrations from renowned pros such as Chef Danny Lledó from Washington D.C.’s Michelin-starred restaurant Xiquet.

The free event is intended for food, beverage and hospitality professionals over the age of 21. Folks looking to attend can register at the event website.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

