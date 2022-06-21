Fried chicken chain Zaxby's expanding Texas footprint with new San Antonio location

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Zaxby’s Zaxby’s will open its first San Antonio store June 27.

Fried chicken and cheese curd lovers, tie on your bibs.Georgia-based Zaxby's is opening its first restaurant inside the San Antonio city limits. The store at 11903 Alamo Ranch Parkway, near William Taft High School, is slated for a Monday, June 27 debut, according to company officials.Known for made-to-order chicken fingers, sauce-tossed wings and cheese curds, the chain already operates 10 stores in other Texas cities. However, until now, local fans had to trek to the nearby suburbs of Cibolo or New Branfels for a fix.The new 2,874-square-foot Zaxby's will offer indoor seating and a Y-shaped double drive-thru. It will employ about 60 people.Company officials didn't provide operating hours for the new store. However, its New Braunfels and Cibolo stores are open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., which sounds like a hint.