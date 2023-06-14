Frozen strawberries recalled by H-E-B, Walmart and Costco for possible hepatitis A contamination

The recall applies to several brands and varieties of frozen fruits sold at the big box stores in more than two dozen states. The FDA recalled the products as part of a larger investigation into an outbreak of hepatitis A infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico.
Details are as follows:
- Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio, 3-pound bags from H-E-B, distributed from July 18, 2022 to June 8, 2023.
- Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend 48-oiunce bags from Costco, distributed from October 3, 2022 to June 8, 2023.
- Walmart brand Great Value Mixed Fruit 4-pound bags, Great Value Sliced Strawberries 4-pound bags and Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 2-pound bags, distributed from January 24 to June 8, 2023.
Symtoms of hepatitis A usually occur within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water and include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine and pale stool, the FDA alert states. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.
If you have recalled frozen strawberries in your freezer, the FDA recommends throwing them out.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed