Frozen strawberries recalled by H-E-B, Walmart and Costco for possible hepatitis A contamination

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio, 3-pound bags from H-E-B, distributed from July 18, 2022 to June 8, 2023.





Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend 48-oiunce bags from Costco, distributed from October 3, 2022 to June 8, 2023.





Walmart brand Great Value Mixed Fruit 4-pound bags, Great Value Sliced Strawberries 4-pound bags and Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 2-pound bags, distributed from January 24 to June 8, 2023.

If a DIY smoothie is your go-to for morning fuel, listen up: a slew of organic frozen strawberries have been recalled by H-E-B, Walmart and Costco for possible hepatitis A contamination, according to an alert issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration The recall applies to several brands and varieties of frozen fruits sold at the big box stores in more than two dozen states. The FDA recalled the products as part of a larger investigation into an outbreak of hepatitis A infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico.Details are as follows:The products have a shelf-life of 18 months to two years. The FDA’s alert notes that consumers who purchased and ate recalled berries in the last two weeks — and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A — should immediately consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is needed.Symtoms of hepatitis A usually occur within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water and include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine and pale stool, the FDA alert states. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.If you have recalled frozen strawberries in your freezer, the FDA recommends throwing them out.