Get your eggnog — or other holiday cocktail — fix at these San Antonio bars and restaurants

Cured at Pearl, The Board Couple and The Lemon Girls are a few spots serving up coquito and eggnog this holiday season.

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 11:58 am

Cured at Pearl is now serving up Cajeta EggNog. - Instagram / curedatpearl
Instagram / curedatpearl
Cured at Pearl is now serving up Cajeta EggNog.
’Tis the season for mixing literally anything in your fridge with booze — family gatherings, am I right? — and when it comes to holiday tipples, one can’t help but indulge. You can’t really find eggnog, coquito or mulled wine any other time of year, after all.

So throw caution to the wind! Who cares that any of these cold weather tipples has 10,000 calories in every sip? These San Antonio bars and restaurants want to treat you a cup of handcrafted cheer.

The Board Couple started serving up spiced, mulled wine chock-full of winter flavors at both of its locations last week. Partners Monica Nino and Bryan Gonzales, who opened their second wine and charcuterie shop in Comfort in October, are also sharing their top picks for Christmas stocking stuffers, from roasted hazelnuts to locally made chocolate. Multiple locations, theboardcouple.com.

Downstairs at The Esquire Tavern is hosting a holiday cocktail pop-up called “Miracle,” which offers eggnog and hot buttered rum, as well as a whole menu of other holiday-inspired sippers. The pop-up runs Tuesday-Sunday until Saturday, Dec. 31. 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com.

Cured at Pearl is now serving up Cajeta EggNog by the glass and by the 32-ounce growler. Cured chef Steve McHugh adds cajeta — a thick and gooey Mexican caramel sauce — to seven different spirits to cure the traditional blend of caramel, cream and raw, local eggs. The ‘nog sits for about a month, while the ingredients and flavor meld together, and it’s finished off with a fresh grating of nutmeg. Growlers to-go are $35 for 32 ounces. 306 Pearl Parkway, Unit 101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com.
La Ruina has created a bottled holiday coquito featuring Don Q Cristal, gold and overproof 151 rums, and it even comes with its own Spotify playlist. Just scan the code on the bottle’s label for a collection of tunes curated and deemed coquito-appropriate by the bar masters at the tropical cocktail haven. Each 750ml bottle runs $30, and folks can order it by the glass at the bar. 410 Austin St., (210) 627-7846, la-ruina.com.

The Lemon Girls — a juice shop known for fresh-squeezed lemon and orange-ade — is serving up coquito with a caffeinated kick. Sure, guests can order the chilled beverage in its traditional low-octane form (sans booze or coffee), or they can add cold brew to fuel holiday shopping. 2214 N. Zarzamora, thelemongirlssatx.com.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

