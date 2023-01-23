Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 3:30 pm

Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased Jan. 26 through Feb. 26 in person and Feb 27. through Mar. 1 via orders.
Shutterstock / Sheila Fitzgerald
Girl Scout Cookies can be purchased Jan. 26 through Feb. 26 in person and Feb 27. through Mar. 1 via orders.
The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season is starting for Southwest Texas — including San Antonio.

From Jan. 25 through Feb. 26, Girl Scouts can be found selling cookies at neighborhood stores, restaurants, and other spots around the city. A directory of booths is available online.

Additionally, from Feb. 27 through Mar. 1, cookies can be ordered via a Girl Scout or online and shipped directly to customer's homes. This is the only way to get the Raspberry Rally, a new limited edition cookie that is infused with raspberry flavor and coated in chocolate.

In 2022, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas sold more than 1.26 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies. This year, they hope to sell even more. All proceeds from cookie sales go toward funding experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

