Girl's Night, Tenko Ramen: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Readers were also interested in the upsetting news that noodle haven Tenko Ramen, Pearl's last remaining original food hall tenant, will go the way of the dodo at the end of the year.
Top food stories also included some shiny accolades for nearby winery William Chris Vineyards and a new national shipping milestone for locally-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine. Whataburger also eked into this week's top stories with the announcement that the locally-based burger outfit has infiltrated the ATL.
Read on for more.
- Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars
- San Antonio's Tenko Ramen closing permanently on Dec. 31
- Texas Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards makes list of Top 100 Wineries in the World
- San Antonio-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine now shipping its lasagna nationwide
- San Antonio-based Whataburger opens first of 50 planned Atlanta locations
