Girl's Night, Tenko Ramen: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / tenkoramen Pearl eatery Tenko Ramen is the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's food hall.

This week's most-readfood story reports that Texas is the worst state to try to plan a girl's night out, news that likely surprises exactly zero adult ladies.Readers were also interested in the upsetting news that noodle haven Tenko Ramen, Pearl's last remaining original food hall tenant, will go the way of the dodo at the end of the year.Top food stories also included some shiny accolades for nearby winery William Chris Vineyards and a new national shipping milestone for locally-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine. Whataburger also eked into this week's top stories with the announcement that the locally-based burger outfit has infiltrated the ATL.Read on for more.