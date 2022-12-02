Girl's Night, Tenko Ramen: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

From permanent closures to an eastward expansion, our top stories this week spanned multiple areas of food and beverage business.

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 1:46 pm

click to enlarge Pearl eatery Tenko Ramen is the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's food hall. - Instagram / tenkoramen
Instagram / tenkoramen
Pearl eatery Tenko Ramen is the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's food hall.
This week's most-read Current food story reports that Texas is the worst state to try to plan a girl's night out, news that likely surprises exactly zero adult ladies.

Readers were also interested in the upsetting news that noodle haven Tenko Ramen, Pearl's last remaining original food hall tenant, will go the way of the dodo at the end of the year.

Top food stories also included some shiny accolades for nearby winery William Chris Vineyards and a new national shipping milestone for locally-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine. Whataburger also eked into this week's top stories with the announcement that the locally-based burger outfit has infiltrated the ATL.

Read on for more.
San Antonio's Tenko Ramen closing permanently on Dec. 31

By Nina Rangel

Pearl eatery Tenko Ramen is the last remaining original tenant of the Pearl's food hall.

Texas Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards makes list of Top 100 Wineries in the World

By Nina Rangel

William Chris Vineyards is located in the Hill Country town of Hye.

San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria launching Third Coast Cocktail Summit in January

By Nina Rangel

The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will host industry experts for panels, tastings and more.

WTF Food News: Hot Pockets — yes, that Hot Pockets — launches line of cargo shorts

By Nina Rangel

Hot Pockets is entering the apparel game with cargo shorts. Bold move.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

