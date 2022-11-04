Golden Star Café, The Cookshack: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / mdeleon14 Golden Star Café is located at 821 W. Commerce St.

Celebrations were at the heart of most of the's most-read food stories this week.To start, readers couldn't get enough of the feel-good news that downtown's Golden Star Café celebrated nearly a century of serving up Chinese, American and Mexican dishes — 90 years, to be exact.Local chocolatier Susana Mijares had cause to party after bringing home an epic win as a competitor on Food Network’s. And we offered up details on local Veteran-owned businesses readers could celebrate during National Veterans Small Business Week.Our most-read stories were rounded out by news of two restaurant openings: Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack and yet another location of breakfast fave Magnolia Pancake Haus.Read on for more.