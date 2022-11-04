Golden Star Café, The Cookshack: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

To start, readers couldn't get enough of the feel-good news that downtown's Golden Star Café celebrated nearly a century of serving up Chinese, American and Mexican dishes — 90 years, to be exact.
Local chocolatier Susana Mijares had cause to party after bringing home an epic win as a competitor on Food Network’s Halloween Wars. And we offered up details on local Veteran-owned businesses readers could celebrate during National Veterans Small Business Week.
Our most-read stories were rounded out by news of two restaurant openings: Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack and yet another location of breakfast fave Magnolia Pancake Haus.
- Downtown San Antonio's Golden Star Café celebrating 90th anniversary
- Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack opens first San Antonio-area location
- San Antonio’s Magnolia Pancake Haus whipping up plans for new location in Hollywood Park
- San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares scares up a win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars
- Celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week with these San Antonio bars and restaurants