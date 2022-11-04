Golden Star Café, The Cookshack: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Celebrations of various kinds dominated the Current's most-read food stories of the week.

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 4:13 pm

click to enlarge Golden Star Café is located at 821 W. Commerce St. - Instagram / mdeleon14
Instagram / mdeleon14
Golden Star Café is located at 821 W. Commerce St.
Celebrations were at the heart of most of the Current's most-read food stories this week.

To start, readers couldn't get enough of the feel-good news that downtown's Golden Star Café celebrated nearly a century of serving up Chinese, American and Mexican dishes — 90 years, to be exact.

Local chocolatier Susana Mijares had cause to party after bringing home an epic win as a competitor on Food Network’s Halloween Wars. And we offered up details on local Veteran-owned businesses readers could celebrate during National Veterans Small Business Week.

Our most-read stories were rounded out by news of two restaurant openings: Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack and yet another location of breakfast fave Magnolia Pancake Haus.

Read on for more.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio food writer unveils cookbook featuring recipes from high-profile local chefs

By Nina Rangel

Clementine's gnocchi is one of the recipes featured in San Antonio Cooks

Sushi restaurant Yellowfish opens location near San Antonio International Airport

By Nina Rangel

Yellowfish's new airport-area outpost serves some menu items unavailable at its flagship location.

Little Bites: Seasonal menu offerings and romantic dinners are making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

North Italia's polenta with butternut squash is part of the new fall/winter menu.

San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away free 8-count nuggets through Nov. 8

By Nina Rangel

Chick-fil-A is offering breaded nuggets to users of its app.

Also in Food & Drink

Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir

By Nina Rangel

The collaborative bourbon offers a lingering, warming finish and notes of molasses, leather, cherry, nuts and vanilla.

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

By Ron Bechtol

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us