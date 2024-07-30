WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Government Hill bar and DIY music venue Snake Hill Social Club closing

The bar developed a cult following despite being open for fewer than two years.

By on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 at 10:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
Snake Hill Social Club is known for its specialty cocktails as well as DIY punk shows. - Instagram / snakehill.satx
Instagram / snakehill.satx
Snake Hill Social Club is known for its specialty cocktails as well as DIY punk shows.
After less than two years in operation, Government Hill's uber-eclectic Snake Hill Social Club is shutting down Monday, Aug. 5.

The bar, popular with a Gen Z crowd, announced the impending closure in a Monday Instagram post, stating, "We know this is sudden but that's only because we were trying to exhaust every option we had at our disposal."

During its brief run, Snake Hill held a unique position in San Antonio's nightlife scene thanks to its unconventional blend of craft cocktails, DIY punk aesthetics, drag nights and BDSM events. The bar is located next door to the new '70s sleaze spot Slow Ride, down the block from Folklores Coffee and across the street from Joint Base San Antonio-Ft. Sam Houston.

Co-owners and partners Jess Garcia and Jasmine Valdez opened Snake Hill in late 2022 after Jasmine successfully battled cancer. Neither had any bar experience at the time. Since then, the venue has developed a cult following and its own tight-knit community.

In its announcement, Snake Hill's owners hinted that this isn't the last we'll hear from them.

"This is no fault of anyone and hopefully we aren't gone long," they said in the post. "While we're closed we'll be using that time to refocus and search for a new space."

In its message, Snake Hill invited the community to send out the club "with a bang." Its final week of events will include Wednesday night karaoke, a Thursday show by DIY punk promoter No Mames Distro and a Monday blowout featuring a roster of to-be-announced live music.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Blue Box Bar at San Antonio's Pearl development will close at end of August

By Adam Doe

Blue Box Bar, which launched in 2012, will serve its last craft cocktails next month, according to a social media post.

Acclaimed San Antonio restaurant Botika closing after eight years in business

By Sanford Nowlin

Chef Geronimo Lopez said he is closing Botika after eight years in business.

Brazilian steakhouse chain Avenida Brazil has opened its first San Antonio restaurant

By Sanford Nowlin

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse has made its first move outside of Houston.

All South Texas Delia's Tamales locations reopened after FBI raid

By Michael Karlis

Delia's Tamales opened its first San Antonio location in 2020 to much fanfare.

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us