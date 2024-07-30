Government Hill bar and DIY music venue Snake Hill Social Club closing

The bar, popular with a Gen Z crowd, announced the impending closure in a Monday Instagram post, stating, "We know this is sudden but that's only because we were trying to exhaust every option we had at our disposal."
During its brief run, Snake Hill held a unique position in San Antonio's nightlife scene thanks to its unconventional blend of craft cocktails, DIY punk aesthetics, drag nights and BDSM events. The bar is located next door to the new '70s sleaze spot Slow Ride, down the block from Folklores Coffee and across the street from Joint Base San Antonio-Ft. Sam Houston.
Co-owners and partners Jess Garcia and Jasmine Valdez opened Snake Hill in late 2022 after Jasmine successfully battled cancer. Neither had any bar experience at the time. Since then, the venue has developed a cult following and its own tight-knit community.
In its announcement, Snake Hill's owners hinted that this isn't the last we'll hear from them.
"This is no fault of anyone and hopefully we aren't gone long," they said in the post. "While we're closed we'll be using that time to refocus and search for a new space."
In its message, Snake Hill invited the community to send out the club "with a bang." Its final week of events will include Wednesday night karaoke, a Thursday show by DIY punk promoter No Mames Distro and a Monday blowout featuring a roster of to-be-announced live music.
