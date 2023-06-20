Grand opening for San Antonio Irish Pub Francis Bogside set for Friday June 23

The Irish pub will hold a June 23-25 shindig at its new location to show off an expanded food menu as well as the return of Sunday brunch service and live music, officials said.
The new location at 1170 E. Commerce St. had been operating on a soft opening capacity for the past month, offering stripped-down food and drink menus.
Longtime Bogside favorites such as its smash burger, fried pickles, fish and chips, and lobster mac and cheese will return with the grand opening. The menu also will be updated with new specialties including cauliflower-parmesan pasta, green curry with steamed rice, braised short ribs and blackened shrimp pasta.
Grand-opening weekend also will mark the return of Sunday brunch service with mimosa and bloody mary specials along with menu items such as prime rib, crab cakes and seafood platters. Brunch will run noon-3 p.m. every Sunday going forward, according to the restaurant.
