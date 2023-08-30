LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Gravves Coffee will open a spooky shop in San Antonio's Tobin Hill neighborhood Saturday, Sept. 2

The new coffee spot will open just a few blocks from its previous post on the St. Mary's Strip.

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 10:56 am

Gravves Coffee is known for velvety caffeinated concoctions using Southeast Asian flavors.
Instagram / gravvescoffee
Gravves Coffee is known for velvety caffeinated concoctions using Southeast Asian flavors.
Spooky coffee trailer Gravves this weekend will bring its caffeinated concoctions to a brick and mortar shop near San Antonio College.

The coffee spot will open Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2106 McCullough Ave., just a few blocks from its previous post on the St. Mary's Strip, a Tuesday Instagram post notes. Gravves will sling its alternative drinks — it's known for velvety caffeinated concoctions using Southeast Asian flavors such as pandan plant and nutty taro — from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Owners and childhood friends Mauricio Cruz and Daniel Contreras created the brand in 2018, operating from home and supplying local establishments such as Wong's Bodega and Sari-Sari with their wares. It will join Robot Monster Guitars, Propaganda Palace and a pair of tattoo studios in the retail center at the intersection of McCullough Ave. and East Ashby Place.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

