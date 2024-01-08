EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Greenhouse coffee spot to open in San Antonio’s Olmos Park neighborhood Jan. 21

Espresso-based drinks and gluten-free pastries will be on offer at the new Olmos Park java joint.

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 9:25 am

Greenhouse will open Sunday, Jan. 21. - Instagram / greenhouseolmospark
Instagram / greenhouseolmospark
Greenhouse will open Sunday, Jan. 21.
Coffee spot Greenhouse will start slinging espresso-based drinks and gluten-free pastries in Olmos Park Sunday, Jan. 21, according to a Jan. 6 social media post.

Co-owners Rico Torres and Diego Galicia — who helm nationally lauded Southtown spot Mixtli Progressive Mexican — have partnered with Mixtli chef de cuisine Alexana Cabrera to take over the space at 223 E. Hildebrand Ave., Suite 101B, which previously housed a short-lived Chick'n Cone eatery

The shop will brew up espresso-based drinks using a fancy AF Italian-made La Marzocco machine, and it also will offer pastries, salads, ancient grain bowls and sandwiches, co-owner Torres told the Current back in November.

Mixtli's executive pastry chef Shelby Mitchell is designing a menu for Greenhouse that will feature breads prepared with whole grains as well as items made with wheat- and gluten-free flour.

So far, the team hasn’t shared what operating hours will be past the Jan. 21 grand opening.

