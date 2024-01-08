Greenhouse coffee spot to open in San Antonio’s Olmos Park neighborhood Jan. 21

Instagram / greenhouseolmospark
Greenhouse will open Sunday, Jan. 21.
Coffee spot Greenhouse will start slinging espresso-based drinks and gluten-free pastries in Olmos Park Sunday, Jan. 21, according to a Jan. 6 social media post.
Co-owners Rico Torres and Diego Galicia — who helm nationally lauded Southtown spot Mixtli Progressive Mexican
— have partnered with Mixtli chef de cuisine Alexana Cabrera to take over the space at 223 E. Hildebrand Ave., Suite 101B, which previously housed a short-lived Chick'n Cone eatery
.
The shop will brew up espresso-based drinks using a fancy AF Italian-made La Marzocco machine, and it also will offer pastries, salads, ancient grain bowls and sandwiches, co-owner Torres told the Current
back in November.
Mixtli's executive pastry chef Shelby Mitchell is designing a menu for Greenhouse that will feature breads prepared with whole grains as well as items made with wheat- and gluten-free flour.
So far, the team hasn’t shared what operating hours will be past the Jan. 21 grand opening.
