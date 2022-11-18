Ground Beef Recall, 1 Watson: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The city is welcoming a new rooftop bar, along with yet another Smoke BBQ location. At the same time, it's losing a long running food truck park.
On the practical side, readers also took note of a sizable beef recall that involved H-E-B stores, and they were looking for info on Alamo City eateries offering Thanksgiving vittles.
- Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
- New rooftop bar 1 Watson opening in downtown San Antonio next month
- San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands once more, adds two-story North Side location
- These San Antonio restaurants are preparing Thanksgiving dinner so you don't have to
- San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend
