Ground Beef Recall, 1 Watson: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Plenty of readers also gravitated to a story detailing which San Antonio restaurants are selling Thanksgiving dinners.

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Renderings of the 3,472-square-foot rooftop bar 1 Watson show it offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral. - Courtesy Photo / 1 Watson
Courtesy Photo / 1 Watson
Renderings of the 3,472-square-foot rooftop bar 1 Watson show it offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral.
The Current's most-read food news this week centered around high-profile openings as well as one notable closure.

The city is welcoming a new rooftop bar, along with yet another Smoke BBQ location. At the same time, it's losing a long running food truck park.

On the practical side, readers also took note of a sizable beef recall that involved H-E-B stores, and they were looking for info on Alamo City eateries offering Thanksgiving vittles.
