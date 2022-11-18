Ground Beef Recall, 1 Watson: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / 1 Watson Renderings of the 3,472-square-foot rooftop bar 1 Watson show it offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral.

The's most-read food news this week centered around high-profile openings as well as one notable closure.The city is welcoming a new rooftop bar, along with yet another Smoke BBQ location. At the same time, it's losing a long running food truck park.On the practical side, readers also took note of a sizable beef recall that involved H-E-B stores, and they were looking for info on Alamo City eateries offering Thanksgiving vittles.