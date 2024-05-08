Gruene Tea Haus now open north of San Antonio

Facebook / Gruene Tea Haus
Gruene Tea Haus owners Casey and Albert Luna, left to right, opened their venture April 27.
A new artisanal loose-leaf tea shop has come to Gruene, the Hill Country community just north of San Antonio.
Launched in late April, Gruene Tea Haus offers 40 selections of teas and tisanes, or tea-free herbal infusions, according to owner Albert Luna. Luna and his wife Casey — a New Braunfels native — also serve up tea-infused baked goods such as matcha chocolate chip brownies, chai latte muffins and Earl Grey white chocolate chip cookies.
Albert has been a public school teacher for 13 years, and Casey taught at a high risk middle school for years before she left that profession to run the tea shop, according to the owners. Now, they hope to educate the masses on the benefits and history of teas from Asia and beyond.
The Hill Country venture is the Luna's first foray into the food and beverage space.
Gruene Tea Haus is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
