Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

H-E-B and Texas Beer Co. team up with Hill Country Conservancy for Earth Day benefit brew

Wild Texas Kolsch is advertised as an easy-drinking, 4.8% ABV sipper with notes of lemon zest and hops.

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 12:44 pm

Wild Texas Kolsch is a new collaborative brew from Texas Beer Co., H-E-B and Hill Country Conservancy. - INSTAGRAM / TEXASBEERCO
Instagram / texasbeerco
Wild Texas Kolsch is a new collaborative brew from Texas Beer Co., H-E-B and Hill Country Conservancy.
In celebration of Earth Day, San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B, Taylor's Texas Beer Co. and the Hill Country Conservancy have teamed up to create a beer that supports the latter organization's work protecting area wildlife and habitats.

Wild Texas Kolsch, the trio's collaborative brew, is advertised as an easy-drinking, 4.8% ABV sipper with subtle notes of lemon zest and hops. A portion of the proceeds will help HCC protect water supplies and wide-open spaces in South Central Texas.

“We’re protecting the places you go camping, we’re protecting the streams that you fish in, we’re protecting the night skies,” Hill Country Conservancy Director of Development Fleetwood Jacobs said at a Wednesday press conference. “All of the things people like to do outdoors are always just a little bit more fun with a beer in their hand.”

Wild Texas Kolsch will be available in select bars and at nearly 100 H-E-B stores across the state.

The release coincides with H-E-B’s annual celebration of Earth Day, a monthlong campaign to benefit EarthShare of Texas. Shoppers can add $1, $3 or $5 to their checkout in stores, online or on the H-E-B app, which culminates in donations for local charities.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Southtown Pizzeria 728 S Presa St, (210) 999-5401, southtownpizzeriamenu.com This rustic-chic spot serves up all sorts of classic Italian fare, including a selection of pizzas. You can build your pizza just as you want it, or opt for one of the house specialties, like the Southtown, with double pepperonis, pineapple and jalapeños. Photo via Facebook / Southtown Pizzeria SA

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Southtown Pizzeria 728 S Presa St, (210) 999-5401, southtownpizzeriamenu.com This rustic-chic spot serves up all sorts of classic Italian fare, including a selection of pizzas. You can build your pizza just as you want it, or opt for one of the house specialties, like the Southtown, with double pepperonis, pineapple and jalapeños. Photo via Facebook / Southtown Pizzeria SA

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Southtown Pizzeria 728 S Presa St, (210) 999-5401, southtownpizzeriamenu.com This rustic-chic spot serves up all sorts of classic Italian fare, including a selection of pizzas. You can build your pizza just as you want it, or opt for one of the house specialties, like the Southtown, with double pepperonis, pineapple and jalapeños. Photo via Facebook / Southtown Pizzeria SA

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Trending

New San Antonio Mexican restaurant gets online praise from lauded chef Andrew Weissman

By Nina Rangel

Panfila Cantina is now open at 22250 Bulverde Road.

San Antonio's Mexican bakeries offer multiple takes on conchas, from standard to upscale

By Ron Bechtol

Conchas from Fiesta Bakery.

Korean corndog pop-up and night market will take over San Antonio's Three Star Bar

By Nina Rangel

Korean hot dog pop-up outfit Sijang will takeover the kitchen at Three Star Bar on April 18.

Wine bar-grocery concept from San Antonio chef PJ Edwards to open Friday at The Alley on Bitters

By Nina Rangel

Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods will focus on wine from smaller producers around the globe.

Also in Food & Drink

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us