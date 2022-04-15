H-E-B and Texas Beer Co. team up with Hill Country Conservancy for Earth Day benefit brew

Instagram / texasbeerco Wild Texas Kolsch is a new collaborative brew from Texas Beer Co., H-E-B and Hill Country Conservancy.

In celebration of Earth Day, San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B, Taylor's Texas Beer Co. and the Hill Country Conservancy have teamed up to create a beer that supports the latter organization's work protecting area wildlife and habitats.Wild Texas Kolsch, the trio's collaborative brew, is advertised as an easy-drinking, 4.8% ABV sipper with subtle notes of lemon zest and hops. A portion of the proceeds will help HCC protect water supplies and wide-open spaces in South Central Texas.“We’re protecting the places you go camping, we’re protecting the streams that you fish in, we’re protecting the night skies,” Hill Country Conservancy Director of Development Fleetwood Jacobs said at a Wednesday press conference. “All of the things people like to do outdoors are always just a little bit more fun with a beer in their hand.”Wild Texas Kolsch will be available in select bars and at nearly 100 H-E-B stores across the state.The release coincides with H-E-B’s annual celebration of Earth Day, a monthlong campaign to benefit EarthShare of Texas. Shoppers can add $1, $3 or $5 to their checkout in stores, online or on the H-E-B app, which culminates in donations for local charities.