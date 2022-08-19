H-E-B looking to hire 250 associates at locations around San Antonio

Wikipedia Commons / WhisperToMe
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is holding its largest ever one-day mass hiring event at stores across Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 23, MySA reports
The career fair will be held at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores across the Lone Star State, with available jobs including both part-time and full-time positions.
According to MySA, the job fair will be held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. next Tuesday, with the beloved grocery chain looking to fill over 250 positions in the San Antonio metro area as high school and college students get ready to head back to class.
Open positions include everything from curbside carriers to bakers, and even positions within H-E-B’s True Texas BBQ restaurants, MySA reports.
Those interested in one of the hundreds of available positions are encouraged to apply online before the career fair.
