H-E-B looking to hire 250 associates at locations around San Antonio

The career fair on Aug. 23 will be held at all H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda locations around Texas.

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 4:20 pm

H-E-B is looking to fill an array of positions including curbside carriers, bakers, and even positions within its True Texas BBQ restaurants, MySA reports.
Wikipedia Commons / WhisperToMe
H-E-B is looking to fill an array of positions including curbside carriers, bakers, and even positions within its True Texas BBQ restaurants, MySA reports.
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is holding its largest ever one-day mass hiring event at stores across Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 23, MySA reports.

The career fair will be held at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores across the Lone Star State, with available jobs including both part-time and full-time positions.

According to MySA, the job fair will be held between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. next Tuesday, with the beloved grocery chain looking to fill over 250 positions in the San Antonio metro area as high school and college students get ready to head back to class.

Open positions include everything from curbside carriers to bakers, and even positions within H-E-B’s True Texas BBQ restaurants, MySA reports.

Those interested in one of the hundreds of available positions are encouraged to apply online before the career fair.

Dad's Karaoke 2615 Mossrock Dr., (210) 267-5703, facebook.com/dadskaraoke When “karaoke” is in the name, you can expect a venue name to have its shit together. This spot is perfect for times you just wanna get drunk and scream into a microphone. Slightly sleazy, the bar is a solid option for hours of uninhibited fun for just about anyone, especially first-timers trying to get their feet wet in the art of karaoke. Expect a crowd — or shall we say audience? Photo via Google Maps

Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers

