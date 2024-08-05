WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

H-E-B opens another True Texas BBQ location in San Antonio

This marks the fourth location for the much-praised barbecue chain in San Antonio.

By on Mon, Aug 5, 2024 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge True Texas BBQ is known for slow-roasted meats and grocery store convenience. - Instagram / True Texas BBQ
Instagram / True Texas BBQ
True Texas BBQ is known for slow-roasted meats and grocery store convenience.
San Antonio's Lincoln Heights H-E-B has opened a True Texas BBQ, bringing a fourth outpost of the grocer's in-store restaurant concept to its headquarters city, the Express-News reports.

H-E-B's True Texas BBQ launched in 2014 with a location in Pleasanton, impressing critics with its 14-hour brisket and its oak-wood smoking method. The concept, which Texas Monthly even named the state's best barbecue chain in 2019, has since expanded to 30 locations throughout the state, the daily reports.

The latest is inside the H-E-B at 999 E. Basse Road, according to the Express-News.

True Texas' menu includes not just the expected brisket, ribs and sausage but turkey-stuffed baked potatoes, Frito pies and loaded mac 'n' cheese. Meats can be ordered by the plate or by the pound, and local beers are also served on tap at many locations. Desserts and sides are also made from scratch.

San Antonio's other True Texas BBQ operations are located at The Market at Stone Oak, the Potranco Road and Loop 1604 H-E-B Plus! and the H-E-B at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.

The Lincoln Heights True Texas BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

