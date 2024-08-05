H-E-B opens another True Texas BBQ location in San Antonio

H-E-B's True Texas BBQ launched in 2014 with a location in Pleasanton, impressing critics with its 14-hour brisket and its oak-wood smoking method. The concept, which Texas Monthly even named the state's best barbecue chain in 2019, has since expanded to 30 locations throughout the state, the daily reports.
The latest is inside the H-E-B at 999 E. Basse Road, according to the Express-News.
True Texas' menu includes not just the expected brisket, ribs and sausage but turkey-stuffed baked potatoes, Frito pies and loaded mac 'n' cheese. Meats can be ordered by the plate or by the pound, and local beers are also served on tap at many locations. Desserts and sides are also made from scratch.
San Antonio's other True Texas BBQ operations are located at The Market at Stone Oak, the Potranco Road and Loop 1604 H-E-B Plus! and the H-E-B at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.
The Lincoln Heights True Texas BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
