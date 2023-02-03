H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top story shared soft opening details for Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, a new dog-friendly drinkery on the city's North Side, which will start welcoming guests March 4, rather than the originally shared date of Feb. 11.
Closely following that was the news that beloved grocery chain H-E-B reigned supreme on a recent survey of the best grocers, beating out both Amazon and Costco. Plenty of readers also took a look at stories on grand opening and reopening details for three out-of-state-based chains with interest in the Alamo City.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio doggy drinkery Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden sets Feb. 11 soft opening
- Study names San Antonio-based H-E-B the nation's top grocery retailer over Amazon
- Chicken Salad Chick will open its first San Antonio location Feb. 8
- Andy's Frozen Custard breaks ground on second San Antonio location in Stone Oak
- First Look: San Antonio diners likely to embrace changes at Piatti's revamped Quarry location
