H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Three of five of this week's most-visited food stories shared grand opening and reopening details for chain eateries.

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 3:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters. - Instagram / baramerica_satx
Instagram / baramerica_satx
Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.
This week's most-read Current food news centered around opening details, groundbreakings and H-E-B's return to the top of a list of the best U.S. grocers.

Our top story shared soft opening details for Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, a new dog-friendly drinkery on the city's North Side, which will start welcoming guests March 4, rather than the originally shared date of Feb. 11.

Closely following that was the news that beloved grocery chain H-E-B reigned supreme on a recent survey of the best grocers, beating out both Amazon and Costco. Plenty of readers also took a look at stories on grand opening and reopening details for three out-of-state-based chains with interest in the Alamo City.

Read on for more.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chicken Salad Chick will open its first San Antonio location Feb. 8

By Brandon Rodriguez

The company plans to open two San Antonio locations, one in Stone Oak and one on the Far West Side. At least for now.

Study names San Antonio-based H-E-B the nation's top grocery retailer over Amazon

By Nina Rangel

H-E-B is the best grocery retailer in the United States, a new survey finds.

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Valentine’s Day deals for you and your boo

By Nina Rangel

Lovers can bundle up by the fire pits at Camp Outpost Co.

San Antonio doggy drinkery Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden sets Feb. 11 soft opening

By Nina Rangel

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.

Also in Food & Drink

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us