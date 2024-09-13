H-E-B's Central Market sets Guinness World Record for largest charcuterie board

San Antonio-based supermarket chain H-E-B opened its first Central Market store in September 1994 in Austin. As a part of its 30th anniversary celebration, the specialty grocery store took on mission of breaking the Guiness World Record for "the largest charcuterie board in the world to be created and consumed."
The record-breaking feat, undertaken Wednesday, included layering 1,000 pounds of meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts onto a 12-by-24-foot board. Guests were invited to indulge in the record-breaking spread at the North Lamar store while sipping beverages and enjoying live music.
For those keeping score at home, the record-shattering board included 540 pounds of cured meats, 240 pounds of cheeses, 130 pounds of fruits and 90 pounds of other spreads.
As a part of the celebration that day, Central Market continued its tradition of philanthropy by presenting a $30,000 check to the St. David's Foundation. Its party will continue through Sept. 24 with a series of in-store events, foodie strolls and cooking classes.
