TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

H-E-B's Central Market sets Guinness World Record for largest charcuterie board

The record was broken as part of the flagship store's 30th anniversary celebration.

By on Fri, Sep 13, 2024 at 2:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Culinary Development Executive Chef Denis Dello Stritto puts the finishing touches on the record-breaking charcuterie board at Central Market. - Courtesy of Central Market
Courtesy of Central Market
Culinary Development Executive Chef Denis Dello Stritto puts the finishing touches on the record-breaking charcuterie board at Central Market.
Turns out, the adage about everything being bigger in Texas also applies to charcuterie boards.

San Antonio-based supermarket chain H-E-B opened its first Central Market store in September 1994 in Austin. As a part of its 30th anniversary celebration, the specialty grocery store took on mission of breaking the Guiness World Record for "the largest charcuterie board in the world to be created and consumed."

The record-breaking feat, undertaken Wednesday, included layering 1,000 pounds of meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts onto a 12-by-24-foot board. Guests were invited to indulge in the record-breaking spread at the North Lamar store while sipping beverages and enjoying live music.

“We are beyond excited to celebrate Central Market’s 30 years, and what better way to mark this milestone anniversary than with a food-themed Guinness World Record?” Paul Harty, the store's general manager, said in a press statement.

For those keeping score at home, the record-shattering board included 540 pounds of cured meats, 240 pounds of cheeses, 130 pounds of fruits and 90 pounds of other spreads.

As a part of the celebration that day, Central Market continued its tradition of philanthropy by presenting a $30,000 check to the St. David's Foundation. Its party will continue through Sept. 24 with a series of in-store events, foodie strolls and cooking classes.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs add 12 locally owned restaurants to list of 2024-2025 food vendors

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs Culinary Residency program enables San Antonio food businesses to serve up signature dishes during the NBA team's home games.

Fratello's Italian deli makes comeback in San Antonio as food truck

By Stephanie Koithan

Owner Filiberto Torres poses in front of the sign from the original Fratello's, which he now displays on the back of his Broadway food truck.

Upscale San Antonio Mexican restaurant Frida temporarily closed due to unpaid rent

By Stephanie Koithan

Until its recent temporary closure, Frida operated a reservation-only, high-end Mexican restaurant in Stone Oak.

Olive Garden planting 10th San Antonio store near North Star Mall

By Sanford Nowlin

Olive Garden operates more than 900 restaurants nationwide, including nine in San Antonio.

Frenchie Coffee Roasters opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio suburb

By Suzanne Townsend

Frenchie Coffee Roasters, which started operation in 2015, has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop.

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

September 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us