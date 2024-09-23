Halftime Pizza closes one of its two San Antonio locations

Halftime's location at 7531 Bandera Road permanently closed this Monday, according to the statement.
The original Halftime Pizza, located at 7126 Tezel Road, remains operational. However, the post noted that the business' remaining store is "fighting to stay in business."
Both Halftime locations were approximately 10 minutes from each other in Northwest San Antonio.
The closure comes a few months after the company issued a plea on social media asking for support during a difficult stretch for the restaurant business.
The Tezel location recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The Bandera location had been open since 2016, according to MySA.
