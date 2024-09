Halftime Pizza closes one of its two San Antonio locations

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Halftime Pizza Halftime Pizza is closing its location on San Antonio's Bandera Road.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Halftime Pizza Bandera, effective September 23, 2024," the announcement stated. "Unfortunately, we can no longer sustain the economic challenges, despite our hopes that football season would bring a turnaround."



Both Halftime locations were approximately 10 minutes from each other in Northwest San Antonio.



Halftime Pizza has shuttered one of its two locations, the locally owned business revealed in a post in the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook group.Halftime's location at 7531 Bandera Road permanently closed this Monday, according to the statement.The original Halftime Pizza, located atremains operational. However, the post noted that the business' remaining store is "fighting to stay in business."The closure comes a few months after the company issued a plea on social media asking for support during a difficult stretch for the restaurant business.