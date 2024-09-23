TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Halftime Pizza closes one of its two San Antonio locations

The closure is effective immediately, but the business' other location remains open.

By on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 at 10:24 am

Halftime Pizza is closing its location on San Antonio's Bandera Road.
Courtesy Photo / Halftime Pizza
Halftime Pizza is closing its location on San Antonio's Bandera Road.
Halftime Pizza has shuttered one of its two locations, the locally owned business revealed in a post in the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook group.

Halftime's location at 7531 Bandera Road permanently closed this Monday, according to the statement.

The original Halftime Pizza, located at 7126 Tezel Road, remains operational. However, the post noted that the business' remaining store is "fighting to stay in business."

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Halftime Pizza Bandera, effective September 23, 2024," the announcement stated. "Unfortunately, we can no longer sustain the economic challenges, despite our hopes that football season would bring a turnaround."

Both Halftime locations were approximately 10 minutes from each other in Northwest San Antonio.

The closure comes a few months after the company issued a plea on social media asking for support during a difficult stretch for the restaurant business.

"We kindly ask that you consider dining with us during these challenging times," the July post read. "Like many other restaurants, we have experienced a decrease in customers and we feel it!"

The Tezel location recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The Bandera location had been open since 2016, according to MySA.

